30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
3. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State Aggies
Every so often, we see a wide receiver come out of the clear blue to make it to the first round out of an often overlooked university. That’s what we’re banking on here. Jalen Royals is a player to watch in 2024.
Last season, Royals had 71 catches for 1,080 yards (north of 15 yards per reception) and 15 touchdowns. Those 15 touchdown catches is actually a school record. He is everything a smaller school like Utah State will want. He can catch the ball with consistency, but he can break it over the top on any given play. Teams focus their defense on Royals and he still beats them. That’s what NFL teams want.
This is also a player that is a great student. Yes, that matters to teams. He was Academic All-Mountain West. Teams will wax poetic about his poise and professionalism while dominating on the field.
What’s really going to make teams salivate is his big plays. Seven of Royals’ 15 touchdown catches were for more than 50 yards. It’s one thing to have 20-yard bombs, but 50? Yes, he’s playing in the Mountain West, but it’s not like this is high school. There are incredible players in the Group of Five. The fact this player is making big plays with consistency will grab the attention of scouts.