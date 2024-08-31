30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
30. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma Sooners
And we end with the only linebacker on the list. However, we felt it important to get a member of this Oklahoma Sooners defense ranked. This is an interesting year fro the Sooners, who are joining the SEC and facing a pretty extreme schedule. They will have so many more eyes on everything they do. Many think Oklahoma is going to struggle with the added pressure and increased competition, but what if they don’t?
Then, multiple players on that roster will get increased draft stock. This includes linebacker Danny Stutsman. He’s gaining notoriety because he donated $50,000 to walk-ons on the team. Honestly, it may just be a grand gesture, but that is probably putting him on the radar for some NFL teams. Yes, things like this are how some NFL teams are introduced and pay attention to players.
However, he’ll keep scouts engaged with his play on the field. There’s a reason he’s getting Butkus Award hype. His athletic profile and downhill burst make him far from the typical linebacker. He can play in any scheme at the next level, and that is going to help his draft stock rise.
His ability to stay true in coverage will also get scouts salivating. Stutsman could easily be the first linebacker taken, and there will be plenty of teams who have needs at the position. We don’t expect him to be a top-10 pick, just because of value for his position, but falling in the top 20 is not out of the question.