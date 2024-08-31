30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
5. Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas Longhorns
Imagine going from the University of Texas at San Antonio to playing on the biggest stage possible. Then, just about a year after moving up to the big team, Trey Moore can become a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That’s the scuttlebutt going around college football rumor mills. Scouts are loving what they are seeing from Moore.
This is a player who wasn’t even considered a prospect worthy of a scholarship to UT Austin just a few years ago. He’s someone who had to fight tooth and nail to get what he currently deserves. Now, he’s looking to not only make an impact on a National Title contender, but he wants to do it in such a way that the NFL comes calling.
He has a really good practice partner, facing up against tackle Kelvin Banks in practice every day. If anyone will teach Moore how to make it to the pros, it’s Banks. He’s expected to be a top-10 pick. In the NFL, every tackle plays that well, so this will be a great test to build his strength. Every day, he’s playing against possibly the best offensive tackle in the country.
Moore has all the tools, as they say, to succeed at the next level. Standing at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Moore will do well at the NFL Combine, and his pedigree from playing at Texas this year will push him into the first round barring a major setback.