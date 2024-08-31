30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
7. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss Rebels
The race for the number-one overall pick (if it goes to a quarterback) is downright intriguing this season. There is no clear answer, but those who are expected to go in the first round include Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, Quinn Ewers of Texas, and Carson Beck of Georgia, but there’s a nonzero chance that Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss can have such a great season that he laps all of them and is the first quarterback off the board.
Dart is set up for immense success this season. Lane Kiffin’s squad is ranked in the top 10 to start the season, and this is the first season of the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss doesn’t have to worry about being perfect in the SEC to get themselves on the biggest possible stage. The Rebels also have a relatively easy schedule for SEC teams. Outside of a matchup with No. 1 Georgia, they don’t have any current top-10 teams on the schedule.
Even with their enviable ranking and schedule, Dart has to put up cuckoo numbers to make this happen. He would have to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation, but he has the talent to do it. He also has a great team around him. He’s coming off a season where he threw for 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. If he just slightly adds to those touchdown numbers, he’ll be in the conversation for best in the country.
Beyond that, Dart is a quarterback who looks like he can play above his head. He’s slightly undersized for superstars (he’s 6’2), but he’s close enough that his ability would allow scouts to ignore that. He’s also 21 years old and a senior, so teams don’t have to convince themselves he will overcome a lack of experience or that a younger option would be better. None of that is relevant here, and Dart could be a top pick who has a long and meaningful career.