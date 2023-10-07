College football fans are loving the completely drunk start to Oklahoma-Texas
The Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas was pure chaos in the opening minutes and CFB Twitter loved every second of it.
The Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas is always sure to excite but the two teams may have had just a bit too much coffee on Saturday morning because they were buzzing.
The first few minutes of the game were pure chaos. Texas QB Quinn Ewers threw a bad interception on the second play of the game, setting up a quick Dillon Gabriel touchdown. Then the Longhorns successfully ran a fake punt to keep a drive alive, had a fumble overturned on replay and committed another turnover near the goal line.
Just when it looked like Oklahoma could take control of the game, the Sooners had their own giant screw ups. They ran a strange play with motion in all directions that got blown up in the backfield. Then when they had to punt from the shadow of their own endzone, the Texas special teams unit came up with the block and recovery that tied the game.
All the while, the broadcast was cutting out as ABC dealt with technical difficulties.
Oklahoma and Texas fans were put through the wringer early with massive swings of momentum. But the neutrals on college football Twitter enjoyed the chaos in a game that could only be described as drunk.
And all that happened well before a bad snap had Gabriel sprinting back towards his own goal line to salvage a near-disastrous play only for Texas to run into the punter on the next play to extend the Sooners' drive. Of course, Gabriel hit a deep shot on the play after that.
So the game remains bananas.
Oklahoma had won four games in a row going into the 2022 edition of the rivalry matchup. So Texas took out all their frustration and more in a 49-0 beatdown last year.
The Sooners were humbled by that one, which certainly explains their fervor on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Longhorns are looking to make another statement on the national level to prove they're not just a playoff contender but arguably the best team in the country.