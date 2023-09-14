Who is playing college football tonight, Sept. 14?
Which college football games are on tonight, Sept. 14, to get the Week 3 action started a bit early on Thursday night?
The Week 3 college football slate might be a bit lackluster in the eyes of some fans. And when you already start peeking ahead to next week, it stands to reason why that's the case. However, that always means that chaos is lurking beneath the surface in college football. It's the weeks you least expect that always deliver the biggest shocks.
But before we get into the always-full Saturday slate of college football, fans will be treated to bit of an appetizer on Thursday and Friday. In Week 3, there are five games on the slate before Saturday, including one ranked team in action.
Which college football games are on tonight, though, for the Thursday slate? Let's see who is playing tonight, Sept. 14, with a brief look at both games as well.
College football games today: Schedule for Thursday, Sept. 14
Away Team
Home Team
Start Time
TV Channel
Bethune-Cookman
at 22 Miami
7:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Navy
at Memphis
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Miami jumped into the Top 25 after beating Texas A&M in a great game last week. Now the No. 22 team in college football welcomes Bethune-Cookman, a team that incidentally lost to Memphis in Week 1 and then beat Savannah State last week.
The Hurricanes aren't going exert much effort in this game, if we're being honest. At the same time, you have to like what you saw from Tyler Van Dyke and the offense in the win over Texas A&M. Particularly early against Bethune, I'd expect TVD to toss it around quite a bit to keep in rhythm and get more quality reps in Shannon Dawson's new, more advantageous offense.
On ESPN at the same time, we get one of the first games in the American Athletic Conference slate for the 2023 season with Navy visiting Memphis. After getting their brains bashed in over in Dublin by Notre Dame in Week 0, the Midshipmen took the week off and notched a 24-0 win over Wagner. Memphis, meanwhile, has outscored Bethune and Arkansas State by a combined 93-17 in their 2-0 start to the season.
Navy should get better under a new coaching staff as the season moves on. But that shaky defense against a Memphis offense that has produced 470 yards per game so far could be a problem for them. This one has the chance to get out of hand, but it'll be a good litmus test for these two teams in the AAC.