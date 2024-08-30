Fansided

College football neutral-site games: 2024 schedule, matchups and full list

From Yankee Stadium to the Cotton Bowl, here's every neutral-site college football matchup in 2024.

By Austen Bundy

Nov 17, 2018; New York, NY, USA; General view of Yankee Stadium as Syracuse Orange running back Dontae Strickland (4) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second quarter. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 17, 2018; New York, NY, USA; General view of Yankee Stadium as Syracuse Orange running back Dontae Strickland (4) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second quarter. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports / Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, was the first neutral-venue game to be played in the 2024-25 season—and it didn't disappoint. Now fans can look forward to nearly two dozen more sprinkled throughout the rest of the year. Ahead, we're covering the full schedule, notable matchups, rivalries and more.

College football neutral-venue game schedule

From classic rivalries like Oklahoma-Texas to marquee season-starting matchups (we see you, LSU-USC), you'll want to mark your calendars for some epic games being played in some pretty special stadiums.

Matchup

Date/Time/TV

Venue

Aflac Kickoff Game
Clemson vs. Georgia

Aug. 31, 2024
Noon ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA

Orange Blossom Classic
NC Central vs. Alabama State

Sept. 1, 2024
3pm ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL

Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic
LSU vs. USC

Sept. 1, 2024
7:30pm ET, ABC

Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV

Duke's Mayo Classic
Tennessee vs. NC State

Sept. 7, 2024
7:30pm ET, ABC

Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC

Apple Cup
Washington State vs. Washington

Sept. 14, 2024
3:30pm ET, Peacock

Lumen Field
Seattle, WA

HBCU NYC Football Classic
Morehouse vs. Howard

Sept. 14, 2024
3:30pm ET, CNBC

Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ

Southern Heritage Classic
UAPB vs. Tennessee State

Sept. 14, 2024
7:00pm ET

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis, TN

Truth and Service Classic
Howard vs. Hampton

Sept. 21, 2024
3:30pm ET

Audi Field
Washington, D.C.

Circle City Classic
NC Central vs. Norfolk State

Sept. 28, 2024
3:00pm ET

Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN

State Fair Classic
PVAMU vs. Grambling State

Sept. 28, 2024
7:00pm ET, ESPN+

Cotton Bowl
Dallas, TX

Southwest Classic
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Sept. 28, 2024
TBD

AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX

Texas State vs. Sam Houston State

Sept. 28, 2024
2:00pm ET, ESPN+

NRG Stadium
Houston, TX

Gulf Coast Challenge
Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State

Oct. 5, 2024
5:00pm ET, ESPN+

Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile, AL

Allstate Red River Rivalry
Texas vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 12, 2024
3:30pm ET

Cotton Bowl
Dallas, TX

Mayhem at MBS
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Oct. 19, 2024
TBD

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA

McDonald's Magic City Classic
Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M

Oct. 26, 2024
3:30pm ET, ESPN+

Legion Field
Birmingham, AL

Notre Dame vs. Navy

Oct. 26, 2024
Noon ET

Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ

Florida vs. Georgia

Nov. 2, 2024
3:30pm ET, ABC

EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL

Port City Classic
Alcorn State vs. Alabama State

Nov. 2, 2024
5:00pm ET, ESPN+

Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile, AL

Florida Blue Florida Classic
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 23, 2024
3:30pm ET, ESPN

Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL

Shamrock Series
Army vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 23, 2024
7:00pm ET, NBC

Yankee Stadium
Bronx, New York

51st Annual Bayou Classic
Grambling State vs. Southern

Nov. 30, 2024
2:00pm ET, NBC

Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, LA

Army-Navy Game
Army vs. Navy

Dec. 14, 2024
3:00pm ET, CBS

Northwest Stadium
Landover, MD

Games without kickoff times or broadcast channels will be updated and announced as they become available.

Notable neutral-site college football matchups

Aflac Kickoff Game

No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Originally called the Chic-Fil-A Kickoff Game from 2008 to 2023, this game has always been played in Atlanta, Ga.—first at the Georgia Dome, until 2017 when Mercedes-Benz Stadium replaced it. This year, the top-ranked Bulldogs will host regional rivals Clemson in a matchup with immediate College Football Playoff implications.

Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic

No. 13 LSU vs. No. 23 USC, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Organized by the Las Vegas Bowl, this will be the second-ever Vegas Kickoff Classic. (The first was held in 2021, when BYU defeated Arizona 24-16.) This year's edition will feature two top-25 squads looking to add a signature win to their resumes right out of the gate. Fans of college football in Las Vegas will have to wait until 2027 to catch a game in Sin City again, when Miami and Utah are scheduled to face off.

The Apple Cup

Washington State vs. Washington, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

First played in 1900, the Apple Cup is named after the trophy awarded to the winner since 1963. Since 1948, the game has been played in Seattle on Washington's home field in even years and in Pullman on Washington State's home field in odd years. Starting this year through 2028 though, the game will be played in Seattle at Lumin Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, in even years. Pullman will host in odd years.

Allstate Red River Rivalry

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

Also first played in 1900, the Red River Rivalry didn't become an annual occasion until 1929. Since 1932, the game has been played at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. This year will mark the 120th time the Longhorns and Sooners face off for the Golden Hat trophy. It will also mark the first time the Red River Rivalry will be played between two SEC opponents—surely bringing College Football Playoff implications along with it.

Shamrock Series

Army vs. No. 7 Notre Dame, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Originating in 2009, the Shamrock Series was designed for Notre Dame to "take a home game on the road." Army will be making its third appearance, the most by any opponent, and it will mark the third time the game is played in Yankee Stadium—meant to honor the 100th anniversary of Notre Dame's 13-7 upset victory over Army in New York. The Fighting Irish have never lost a Shamrock Series game.

The Army-Navy Game

U.S. Military Academy vs. U.S. Naval Academy, Northwest Field, Washington, D.C.

One of the most famous rivalries in college football, the Army-Navy Game was first played in 1890, and since 2009 it has gotten its own weekend in December. The game is usually attended by the President of the United States and primarily hosted in Philadelphia, Penn. This year, the game will be held in Landover, Md. just outside Washington, D.C. And here's a fun fact: Instant replay made its American debut during the 1963 edition of the game.

Home/College Football