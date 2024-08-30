College football neutral-site games: 2024 schedule, matchups and full list
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, was the first neutral-venue game to be played in the 2024-25 season—and it didn't disappoint. Now fans can look forward to nearly two dozen more sprinkled throughout the rest of the year. Ahead, we're covering the full schedule, notable matchups, rivalries and more.
College football neutral-venue game schedule
From classic rivalries like Oklahoma-Texas to marquee season-starting matchups (we see you, LSU-USC), you'll want to mark your calendars for some epic games being played in some pretty special stadiums.
Matchup
Date/Time/TV
Venue
Aflac Kickoff Game
Aug. 31, 2024
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Orange Blossom Classic
Sept. 1, 2024
Hard Rock Stadium
Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic
Sept. 1, 2024
Allegiant Stadium
Duke's Mayo Classic
Sept. 7, 2024
Bank of America Stadium
Apple Cup
Sept. 14, 2024
Lumen Field
HBCU NYC Football Classic
Sept. 14, 2024
Metlife Stadium
Southern Heritage Classic
Sept. 14, 2024
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Truth and Service Classic
Sept. 21, 2024
Audi Field
Circle City Classic
Sept. 28, 2024
Lucas Oil Stadium
State Fair Classic
Sept. 28, 2024
Cotton Bowl
Southwest Classic
Sept. 28, 2024
AT&T Stadium
Texas State vs. Sam Houston State
Sept. 28, 2024
NRG Stadium
Gulf Coast Challenge
Oct. 5, 2024
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Allstate Red River Rivalry
Oct. 12, 2024
Cotton Bowl
Mayhem at MBS
Oct. 19, 2024
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
McDonald's Magic City Classic
Oct. 26, 2024
Legion Field
Notre Dame vs. Navy
Oct. 26, 2024
Metlife Stadium
Florida vs. Georgia
Nov. 2, 2024
EverBank Stadium
Port City Classic
Nov. 2, 2024
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Florida Blue Florida Classic
Nov. 23, 2024
Camping World Stadium
Shamrock Series
Nov. 23, 2024
Yankee Stadium
51st Annual Bayou Classic
Nov. 30, 2024
Caesars Superdome
Army-Navy Game
Dec. 14, 2024
Northwest Stadium
Games without kickoff times or broadcast channels will be updated and announced as they become available.
Notable neutral-site college football matchups
Aflac Kickoff Game
No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
Originally called the Chic-Fil-A Kickoff Game from 2008 to 2023, this game has always been played in Atlanta, Ga.—first at the Georgia Dome, until 2017 when Mercedes-Benz Stadium replaced it. This year, the top-ranked Bulldogs will host regional rivals Clemson in a matchup with immediate College Football Playoff implications.
Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic
No. 13 LSU vs. No. 23 USC, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.
Organized by the Las Vegas Bowl, this will be the second-ever Vegas Kickoff Classic. (The first was held in 2021, when BYU defeated Arizona 24-16.) This year's edition will feature two top-25 squads looking to add a signature win to their resumes right out of the gate. Fans of college football in Las Vegas will have to wait until 2027 to catch a game in Sin City again, when Miami and Utah are scheduled to face off.
The Apple Cup
Washington State vs. Washington, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
First played in 1900, the Apple Cup is named after the trophy awarded to the winner since 1963. Since 1948, the game has been played in Seattle on Washington's home field in even years and in Pullman on Washington State's home field in odd years. Starting this year through 2028 though, the game will be played in Seattle at Lumin Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, in even years. Pullman will host in odd years.
Allstate Red River Rivalry
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas
Also first played in 1900, the Red River Rivalry didn't become an annual occasion until 1929. Since 1932, the game has been played at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. This year will mark the 120th time the Longhorns and Sooners face off for the Golden Hat trophy. It will also mark the first time the Red River Rivalry will be played between two SEC opponents—surely bringing College Football Playoff implications along with it.
Shamrock Series
Army vs. No. 7 Notre Dame, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Originating in 2009, the Shamrock Series was designed for Notre Dame to "take a home game on the road." Army will be making its third appearance, the most by any opponent, and it will mark the third time the game is played in Yankee Stadium—meant to honor the 100th anniversary of Notre Dame's 13-7 upset victory over Army in New York. The Fighting Irish have never lost a Shamrock Series game.
The Army-Navy Game
U.S. Military Academy vs. U.S. Naval Academy, Northwest Field, Washington, D.C.
One of the most famous rivalries in college football, the Army-Navy Game was first played in 1890, and since 2009 it has gotten its own weekend in December. The game is usually attended by the President of the United States and primarily hosted in Philadelphia, Penn. This year, the game will be held in Landover, Md. just outside Washington, D.C. And here's a fun fact: Instant replay made its American debut during the 1963 edition of the game.