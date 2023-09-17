5 College Football Playoff contenders who haven’t played like it yet
Not every College Football Playoff contender has played like it up to this point, including these five.
By John Buhler
2. Georgia Bulldogs are not looking like a team that will three-peat
It is still very early, but this year's Georgia team looks vastly different than the last two. Kirby Smart and company remain, but Stetson Bennett IV and Todd Monken are nowhere to be found. Surely, in time, the Carson Beck/Mike Bobo partnership should work out wonderfully, but the new starting quarterback and offensive coordinator are clearly working through some growing pains in real time.
Beck has had his moments, but whether it be against UT-Martin, Ball State or South Carolina, he has not been able to show an innate ability to separate and elevate. The Georgia defense still looks solid, but the kicking game has been utterly atrocious. In short, Beck may not be ready to take this team on his back in lead the Dawgs into a hostile environment. That South Carolina game was scary at times...
Georgia played infinitely better in the second half to improve to 3-0, but the Dawgs may not be able to play like that and prove victorious over the better SEC opponnents on this year's schedule, whether that be Kentucky, Ole Miss or Tennessee. Next up for Dawg Nation is Auburn down on The Plains. The Dawgs should beat the Tigers, but the South Carolina game left us with nothing but major questions.
Odds are that Georgia should be just fine, but the Dawgs have shown us that this team can get got.