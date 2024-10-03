4 teams effectively eliminated from CFB Playoff with a loss in Week 6
By Quinn Everts
Even in the new era of a 12-team playoff, where college football teams can afford a loss (maybe even two) and still maintain hopes of a berth to CFB's biggest stage, these teams can't afford to suffer that second loss this early in the season if they want a realistic shot at the playoff.
The College Football Playoff field is starting to take shape, even though it's far larger than in year's past. Alabama's win over Georgia, albeit close, should be enough for the Tide if they take care of business the rest of the way. However, not every Power-4 team can be as lucky.
Ole Miss (3-1) has some work to do
A loss to Kentucky last week could end up being just a bump in the road if Ole Miss runs the table the rest of the season. A loss to South Carolina this weekend, though, would essentially send Ole Miss flying off the road and into a ditch. Losing its first two conference games of the season would be disastrous for Ole Miss, especially with Oklahoma and LSU looming on the other side of its game with the Gamecocks this weekend
Don't think of this as a cakewalk for the Rebels, either. With South Carolina essentially playing for its life in the SEC too, Ole Miss will get all it can handle in Columbia this weekend. Ole Miss hasn't been tested on the road at all this season, as its only road game thus far was at Wake Forest, who will finish near the bottom of the ACC this season.
Texas A&M (4-1) is running on fumes
If Texas A&M beats Missouri at Kyle Field this weekend, the vibes in College Station will be through the roof. Ugly wins against Bowling Green and Arkansas will be forgotten, the season-opening loss against Norte Dame will feel like a lifetime ago, and the Aggies will likely jump back into the top 20 while holding a 3-0 record in SEC play. Sitting at 5-1 heading into a game at Mississippi State would make TAMU fans feel like they're right back in the hunt for a playoff spot.
A loss, meanwhile, will feel apocalyptic. TAMU will fall out of the top 25 with few opportunities the rest of the season to leap back up the rankings, and will have two losses with half a season still left to play and Texas waiting in the season finale. If the Aggies win this weekend, the hope of snagging a playoff would start to feel realistic. A loss effectively ends all hope. This is a massive swing game for Mike Elko's team.
Michigan (4-1) only gets so many chances
To call Washington a "trap" game for Michigan might be a stretch, considering the two met in last year's College Football Playoff National Championship game. But still, the Wolverines are heading halfway across the country to play an unranked team that would love to get some revenge — and the Huskies are currently a 2.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM, despite being 3-2 with losses to Washington State and Rutgers.
So while it might not be a full trap, it's still a must-win for Sherrone Moore's team, which still has to play four more ranked teams the rest of this season. An early-season loss against Texas won't keep Michigan out of the CFP if they take care of business the rest of the season; a loss against an unranked Washington might.
With four more ranked matchups on its schedule, Michigan might get a miracle berth if it wins six games in a row regardless of what happens this weekend, but relying on perfection (that would need to include a win at Ohio State) doesn't sound like a recipe for success.
USC (3-1) and Lincoln Riley are living on a prayer
If Washington is a borderline trap game for Michigan, then Minnesota is a full-on trap game for USC. With Penn State traveling to Southern California next week, there's a real possibility the Trojans overlook Minnesota, which just put up a valiant fight against Michigan last week. Minnesota isn't going to set the world on fire with its offense but has shown a stout defense at times this season. USC, meanwhile, is riding high after playing its best half of the season in the second half against Wisconsin last weekend. Whether that confidence follows USC to Minnesota is another question.
With Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, and (apparently) Indiana looking like powerhouses at the top of the Big 10, USC can absolutely not afford to fall to 1-2 in conference play, especially when the rest of its schedule lacks opportunity to jump back up the rankings.