College Football Playoff rankings 2023: Projected Week 10 Top 25 after Oklahoma upset, Georgia dominates
- Oklahoma's perfect season ended at the hands of Kansas
- Georgia rolled over Florida in the Cocktail Party
- Ohio State, Penn State, USC all survived shocking upset bids
Projected Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings after Week 9: No. 8-7
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama had the week off but they have been steadily climbing up the AP Top 25 since the loss to Texas and some lackluster showings earlier in the season. That also has reflected the eye test for the Crimson Tide as well. There were legitimate worries early in the season about Jalen Milroe and this offense, but they’ve seemingly started to find their groove, even if they’re an imperfect football team.
The truth is, though, there might not be a perfect team this year. So why not trust Nick Saban and the requisite talent on the roster in Tuscaloosa?
Coming out of the bye, though, Alabama will see its biggest road block on its hopeful path to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game as they face the rival LSU Tigers in Bryant-Denney. If the Tide can keep pace with the high-octane Tigers offense, their path to the Playoff becomes pretty clear: Beat Georgia in Atlanta.
7. Oregon Ducks
If you thought that the Oregon Ducks might go on the road to the always-difficult Rice Eccles Stadium and have some trouble with the frisky Utah Utes, you were absolutely wrong. Despite facing one of the best defenses in the country on the road, Bo Nix and Bucky Irving diced up the Utes while the Ducks defense offered up a big-time and suffocating performance that all but blanked Bryson Barnes and the Utah offense.
Despite having the loss to Washington (on the road, mind you) working against them right now, the fact of the matter is that Oregon has looked the part of the best and most consistent team in the Pac-12. They’ve dominated competition outside of the Huskies. When the Top 25 is released, the expectation should be that the Ducks will be firmly in the Top 10 and within striking distance of the Top 4 in the chance that they get a rematch in Vegas and can come out on top that time around.