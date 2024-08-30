College Football Playoff rankings schedule: 2024 dates, times, TV info and more
By Austen Bundy
The College Football Playoff has expanded to 12 teams for the 2024-25 season, which requires a brand new playoff format, and with it, more teams and fans eagerly awaiting to find out where they sit in the committee's rankings. Lucky for everyone involved, we'll get five weekly rankings before Selection Sunday in December.
The College Football Playoff committee will release its first rankings on November 5. Until then, the Associated Press' Top 25 poll can serve as the benchmark for where teams stand in a potential bracket.
What is the College Football Playoff rankings schedule?
The committee will meet in person each Sunday starting with Week 10 and rank 25 teams. Those rankings will be revealed live on ESPN the following Tuesday, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Below is the schedule for the 2024 college football rankings show.
Date
Time
Tuesday Nov. 5, 2024
7-8 p.m. ET
Tuesday Nov. 12, 2024
9-9:30 p.m. ET (approximate start due to college basketball coverage)
Tuesday Nov. 19, 2024
7-8 p.m. ET
Tuesday Nov. 26, 2024
8-9 p.m. ET
Tuesday Dec. 3, 2024
7-7:30 p.m. ET
Sunday Dec. 8, 2024
Noon-4 p.m. ET
Each week upon revealing the Top 25 rankings, ESPN will likely project the estimated playoff bracket like it would do with bracketology for college basketball. However, the committee will not release its final rankings until Sunday, Dec. 8. Note: This is after conference champions are crowned and seeds 1-4 are locked in.
The College Football Playoff bracket will follow the selection committee’s rankings, which means there will not be any modifications made to avoid rematches or teams from the same conference.
What time is the CFP selection show?
The final rankings show will be broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 8, one day after Championship Saturday. The Selection Day show will air at noon on ESPN. If you don't have a cable provider to watch ESPN, you can always stream the rankings reveal show on ESPN.com or ESPN+ as well as follow along on the network's social media handles for live updates.