College football rankings: Ranking the 14 remaining undefeated teams in 2023
How do the 14 remaining unbeatens ranks heading into Week 7?
By Drew Koch
Heading into Week 7 of the 2023 college football season, there are 14 undefeated teams remaining. That includes Liberty, who already picked up a win this week over Jacksonville State on Tuesday.
As much hype as there is surrounding the Southeastern Conference every year, there's only one SEC team that's yet to lose a game this season. Believe it or not, the ACC and Pac-12 have three unbeaten teams remaining in the FBS.
Three of the 14 unbeaten squads are unranked, but another W this week might change all that. Let's rank the remaining undefeated teams as we head into Week 7 of the 2023 college football season.
14. James Madison Dukes (5-0)
James Madison joined the FBS just last season. The Dukes, now in the Sun Belt Conference, have started the season 5-0 with wins over Troy, Utah State, and a one-point victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.
JMU hasn't really played anyone in terms of top-notch competition, so it's difficult to rank the Dukes any higher than this. If James Madison can take down Appalachian State or Coastal Carolina, then we may have something to talk about in Harrisonburg, Virginia later this season.
13. Air Force Falcons (5-0)
Air Force is doing what Air Force does -- running the football. The Falcons are the No. 1-ranked rushing attack in the nation with more than 1,600 yards on the ground this season.
Air Force's 329 rushing yards per game are tops in the FBS. But, the Falcons rank 130th in pass yards with fewer than 100 yards per game in the air. The Falcons are one-dimensional, but still undefeated. At least Air Force knows who they are as a team, and it hasn't stopped them from winning games yet this season.