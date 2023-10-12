College football rankings: Ranking the 14 remaining undefeated teams in 2023
How do the 14 remaining unbeatens ranks heading into Week 7?
By Drew Koch
12. Liberty Flames (5-0)
Jamey Chadwell has the Flames playing very good football this season. Liberty is off to a 6-0 start having already won their Week 7 game against Jacksonville State.
Liberty is scoring points in bunches, and outside of hiccups against Sam Houston State, the Flames had put at least 30 points on the board in every game this season. Liberty could run the table in the CUSA, but do have a date with Western Kentucky on the road in Bowling Green later this season.
11. USC Trojans (6-0)
Sorry, I'm just not a believer in USC. While Caleb Williams is an incredible talent and the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Trojans defense cannot stop anybody.
Southern Cal had no business allowing teams like Colorado and Arizona to hang around as long as they did, and quite frankly should have lost last week to the Wildcats. With so many talented teams in the PAC-12 this season, it's only a matter of time before Lincoln Riley and the Trojans take on the chin.
10. Louisville Cardinals (6-0)
Jeff Brohm has taken the Louisville Cardinals and turned them into a contender for the ACC Championship this season. While UofL still has some issues to work out, the Cards are averaging 275 yards through the air and are scoring over 36 points per game.
Louisville's defense has been tremndous as well, and may actually be better than their offense. The Cards are holding opponents to just under 18 points per game. If you want to continue sleeping on the Cardinals, go right ahead, but I wouldn't recommend it.