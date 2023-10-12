College football rankings: Ranking the 14 remaining undefeated teams in 2023
How do the 14 remaining unbeatens ranks heading into Week 7?
By Drew Koch
9. North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0)
A blue blood in college basketball, UNC has a pretty good football team as well. Led by quarterback Drake Maye, the Tar Heels are quietly mowing down the competition this season.
With so much focus on the SEC and PAC-12, the ACC feels like it's been neglected this season. North Carolina has a test this week with the Miami Hurricanes coming to Chapel Hill, but there's a real chance that UNC could be undefeated before its three-game clash with Duke, Clemson, and NC State next month.
8. Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)
Yeah, the Sooners are ranked in the Top 5 of both the AP and the Coaches poll, but I've got to see more before I'm fully ready to believe in what they're doing in Norman this season.
Brent Venables has done a terrific job getting the Oklahoma program back on track, and winning the Red River Rivalry is no easy task. But let's see how OU handles success before anointing them as the best team in the Big 12.
7. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)
As is the case with USC, I'm not ready to believe in the Ohio State Buckeyes quite yet. Ryan Day's team inched out a win over Notre Dame and needed a fourth-quarter rally to knock off the Maryland Terrapins.
Both games were gritty, tough wins on the part of Ohio State, but they've got some big matchups on the docket. If Ohio State runs the table, then they deserve every bit of adulation they're sure to receive.