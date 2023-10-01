College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 6 AP Top 25 after Georgia and ND avoid upset, LSU and Utah fall
- Georgia is flirting with giving away the No. 1 ranking
- LSU's defensive woes came home to roost...again
- Notre Dame pulled off their own miracle vs. Duke
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 5: No. 6-5
6. Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State looked a bit hungover after last week's impressive win over Iowa because their trip to Northwestern was anything but pretty in the first half. They went into the break locked at 10-10. Of course, the second half was an entirely different story as Drew Allar and the offense finally found their footing en route to a 41-13 victory.
There isn't much room for the Nittany Lions to move up, but they're well positioned with a trip to Ohio State coming up in a couple of weeks. First, James Franklin and company need to avoid a look-ahead trap against UMass next week.
5. Florida State Seminoles
Florida State was on a bye following their overtime victory over Clemson. Nothing about the performances behind them put them in danger of being jumped this week and no one in front of them lost so there's no reason to expect them to move up.
Clemson did beat Syracuse to keep the strength of that win intact while Boston College beat Virginia to help that tight game look less damning. However, the big LSU victory at the start of the season looks worse every week.
It's on to Virginia Tech for the Seminoles next.