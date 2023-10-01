College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 6 AP Top 25 after Georgia and ND avoid upset, LSU and Utah fall
- Georgia is flirting with giving away the No. 1 ranking
- LSU's defensive woes came home to roost...again
- Notre Dame pulled off their own miracle vs. Duke
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 5: No. 4-3
4. Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State was also on a bye following their last-second victory over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes had very little fear of being leaped by anyone but they did have reason to have their eye on the Irish going up against Duke. An upset loss would only weaken the strength of Ohio State's win.
The good news? Notre Dame pulled out a victory over the Blue Devils, even if it was on a knife's edge.
The Buckeyes now await Maryland.
3. Texas Longhorns
For a minute there it looked like Texas might have been overlooking the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks with the Red River Showdown coming up next week. The Longhorns led just by six at halftime. However, Jonathan Brooks turned it on in the third quarter with two touchdown runs to help Steve Sarkisian's team pull away for a 40-14 victory.
The tight first half may ensure they don't leap into the Top 2 but Texas will get that shot against Oklahoma coming up. The Longhorns may even expect some additional first-place votes this week considering what went on at the top of the poll...