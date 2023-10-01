College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 6 AP Top 25 after Georgia and ND avoid upset, LSU and Utah fall
- Georgia is flirting with giving away the No. 1 ranking
- LSU's defensive woes came home to roost...again
- Notre Dame pulled off their own miracle vs. Duke
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 5: No. 2-1
2. Michigan Wolverines
Michigan won their fifth game of the season without giving up more than seven points and scoring above 30 themselves. The only reason the Wolverines haven't already taken over the No. 1 spot is because they have not faced a strong opponent. Nebraska was the latest major underdog in front of Michigan.
As the Wolverines' first road test, it matters that Michigan easily cut through the Cornhuskers for a 45-7 win. On a day when other ranked teams on the road looked shaky, Jim Harbaugh's squad was solid as can be.
Next up Michigan gets Minnesota on the road.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 team in the land, but not by much. The Dawgs have been bleeding first-place votes every week since the start of the season and they'll lose more of those after a narrow victory over Auburn, especially with Texas and Michigan rolling.
Georgia didn't lead until the third quarter. The 27-20 victory over the Tigers came down to a Brock Bowers touchdown with under three minutes to play. Questions about the offense remain while the defense does not look infallible.
A stronger showing against a newly-ranked Kentucky team would go a long way to fortifying the No. 1 spot.