College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 2 AP Top 25 after Georgia, Ohio State sleepwalk, Colorado upsets TCU
6. USC Trojans
You’re going to have to score at least 50 points to beat Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans. And even then, that still might not be enough.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner took his 1-0 team off of their Week 0 win over San Jose State and continued to wow without really breaking a sweat. Williams threw only 24 passes before his night was over, but that was enough to amass 319 yards and five touchdowns through the air while also adding 42 rushing yards in total on the night as well, which was really one long 46-yard rush and a couple of times being taken down in the backfield.
What has to feel better for USC fans, though, was the USC defense showing far more life than they did against the Spartans a week ago. Granted, Nevada is a far worse opponent, so that should definitely not be a situation where one assumes that everything is fixed for the Trojans on that side of the ball. However, it is reason for optimism that Alex Grinch won’t steal USC’s Christmas once again.
5. Florida State Seminoles
At any opportunity I could this offseason, I was trying to iterate that Florida State could very well be playing for a national championship this season. After Sunday night, there should be more people ready to buy into that notion with me.
The Jordan Travis to Keon Coleman connection got off the ground running and LSU simply didn't have an answer as the quarterback and receiver connected for three touchdowns on the night to highlight a nine-catch, 122-yard night for the pass-catcher. Travis, meanwhile, finished the night with 342 yards passing with four touchdowns and one (albeit ugly) interception along with 38 rushing yards and a score on the ground.
Even more impressive for the Noles, however, was the defense's effort in the second half, holding a potent LSU offense to just seven points after the break. If that unit can play at that level in the big moments, there aren't many defensive units in the country that can slow down Florida State with Travis at the helm for 60 minutes.