College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 3 AP Top 25 after Texas upsets Alabama, Colorado rolls again
- Texas is back, and Alabama is probably not
- UNC, Oregon, Utah and surprisngly Tennessee all held on for dear life
- Colorado rolled to another big-time win
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 2: No. 10-9
10. Alabama Crimson Tide
If you were concerned about Alabama because of the quarterback situation, you were vindicated on Saturday night in primetime. Jalen Milroe made too many poor decisions as a passer, including two back-breaking interceptions, helping to lead to Texas’ upset win in Tuscaloosa.
What actually has me more concerned about Bama coming out of the loss, however, is the lines of scrimmage. Texas bullied the Crimson Tide offensive line throughout the game and forced Milroe to make those decisions. Moreover, the Longhorns did a great job largely keeping the Alabama defense at bay.
Some people believed that Saban would be able to figure it out, even with an inexperienced and perhaps limited quarterback. Against elite competition, however, that may not be the case with the group that he currently has. They’re not dead by any stretch, but it may be time to recalibrate expectations.
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
It might be time that we truly start believing in the Sam Hartman era – even if it will be undoubtedly brief – at Notre Dame.
Granted, NC State is definitely not a world-beater right now as the reunion of Brennan Armstrong and Robert Anae at a new school has not worked out as the Wolfpack had hoped. However, even with a near-two-hour weather delay and obviously sloppy conditions as a result, Hartman and the Irish looked largely unfazed in a dominant 45-24 win on the road in Raleigh.
The Wake Forest transfer quarterback tossed another four touchdown passes, giving him 10 on the season already. Audric Estime continued to be an unsung hero with a 134-yard, two-touchdown day. And the defense forced Armstrong into three interceptions, making the way for the Irish to keep climbing the rankings.