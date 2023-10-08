College football rankings 2023: Projected Week 7 AP Top 25 after Oklahoma stuns Texas, Georgia routs Kentucky
- Oklahoma turned the Horns Down in Texas' dream of perfect season
- Georgia, Michigan showed exceptionally dominant form
- Louisville ended all of Notre Dame's hopes, keep their own alive
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 6: No. 8-7
8. Oregon Ducks
Oregon was one of a few ranked teams that were able to escape the calamity of Week 6 by not playing this week. The Ducks followed up their shellacking of Colorado in Eugene by going on the road last week to Stanford and winning by the exact same score, 42-6. Bo Nix continued to pad his Heisman resumé with another big game from the veteran quarterback and the defense continues to show signs of improvement after some shaky early performances.
Going on the road to face Washington next week, though, will be a major test of just how good Oregon is. Though they’ve won impressively in every game except the trip to Lubbock to face Texas Tech, a team with preseason hype they’ve failed to live up to, the level of competition has not been all that great. Now, they need to go to Seattle and make a statement against another potential CFP contender if they want to be taken seriously nationwide.
7. Washington Huskies
There were three Top 10 teams who weren’t in action this week and the Washington Huskies were one of them. Kalen DeBoer’s group got a proverbial bye before they get set for a mammoth Pac-12 showdown in Seattle against Oregon next week – and one could argue that they needed it after what we saw a week ago.
Washington was tested for the first time, shockingly by Arizona. Michael Penix Jr. and the offense continued to cook at an extremely high level, to be sure, but the Huskies defense was far too generous, even when the Wildcats backup QB had to come into the game. They got the 31-24 win, but they’ll have to be much sharper, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, to earn a Top 10 win over Oregon next week.