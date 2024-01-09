College Football Rankings 2024: Way-too-early Top 25 projections for next season
- Michigan not in the Top 5 after national championship
- Trio of SEC powers vie for Top 3 in the rankings
- Oregon, Ole Miss look to crash the party in Top 10
College football rankings 2024, Early Top 25 projections: No. 4-3
4. Oregon Ducks (2023 Record: 12-2)
Dan Lanning may not have the complete roster that he had at his disposal when he was the Georgia defensive coordinator, but he’s getting closer year after year with the level he’s recruiting at for the Oregon Ducks. And despite losing Bo Nix at quarterback along with some stud offensive linemen, Troy Franklin, and others, things should only keep humming in Eugene as Oregon makes its move to the Big Ten.
Dillon Gabriel comes in as a win-now transfer from Oklahoma after a wildly productive career and seems like an ideal Nix replacement in Will Stein’s offense. He should thrive in that scheme, which will allow the offense to keep rolling. More importantly, though, the improving defense should continue to make strides, which makes the Ducks my early Big Ten favorite as they enter the conference.
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (2023 Record: 12-2)
Make no mistake about it, the Alabama Crimson Tide aren’t going anywhere as long as things go as expected and Nick Saban gives it another go in Tuscaloosa in the 2024 season. However, I’d be lying if I told you that I was as high on the Crimson Tide going into next year as some people are.
For all of the strides that Jalen Milroe made throughout the year, he was somewhat exposed in the Rose Bowl loss to Michigan. With the ramped-up SEC schedule, that could be a big issue if he doesn’t take a step forward. Meanwhile, the skill positions will likely still be unproven, though the upside of Justice Haynes at running back is enticing, and the offensive line will need a ton of work to improve. Throw in some big defensive losses and things are less certain than some seem to believe.