College football rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after Tennessee handles Oklahoma, Michigan runs wild
- Tennessee made their case for a Top 5 ranking by forcing Oklahoma to bench Jackson Arnold
- Michigan took down USC at the Big House by simply choosing not to pass
- Utah survived another week without Cam Rising by exposing Oklahoma State
After a week mostly devoid of games between teams in the AP Top 25 rankings, Week 4 of the college football season delivered enough ranked matchups to whet the appetite.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the most dominant teams in the country so far. A résumé win over the Oklahoma Sooners should put them in the conversation with the likes of Texas, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.
The USC Trojans hoped to announce themselves as true contenders facing Michigan in the Big House. Instead, the Wolverines went all in on their rushing attack and rumbled to a dramatic victory. They're not dead yet.
You know who else isn't dead yet? The Utah Utes. Despite playing without Cam Rising again because of injury, Kyle Whittingham's squad took down Oklahoma State for their first official Big 12 conference victory.
With those games and more final, the book is now closed on Week 4. That means the AP Top 25 college football rankings are on the way. How much did the NCAAF rankings change this week? Let's get to the projections.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4: No. 25-21
25. Boise State Broncos
Boise State's three-point loss to Oregon at Autzen is now in the rearview mirror after a 56-14 palette cleanser against Portland State. No, that win doesn't actually say much about the Broncos true level but they remain one of the favorites in the Mountain West.
24. BYU Cougars
BYU welcomed a ranked Kansas State squad to Provo and gave them a rude awakening. With just 2:10 remaining in the first half, the Cougars scored 17 points on a field goal, scoop-and-score and 23-yard TD following an interception. Avery Johnson and company never recovered from that onslaught.
23. Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies haven't always looked pretty, but they're winning with Marcel Reed running the show. This week, they survived an upset bid from Bowling Green, 26-20. The Green Falcons gave Penn State trouble in Week 2, so the close scoreline isn't as big of a red flag as it might seem on first glance. The Aggies racked up 235 yards on the ground and got two passing touchdowns from Reed. Defensively they gave up too many big plays. They're a work in progress with Arkansas coming to town next.
22. Kansas State Wildcats
Coming off an impressive win over Arizona, the Kansas State Wildcats faced a difficult matchup with BYU at night in Provo. The Wildcats will be kicking themselves for this one. Turnovers absolutely flipped the momentum in the game. Leading 6-0 with halftime coming up, K-State simply crumbled and let the Cougars take control. BYU played very well, but the Wildcats shot themselves in the foot over and over until the game was out of hand.
21. Oklahoma State Cowboys
As well-drilled a team as Utah is, losing to them at home without Cam Rising just isn't a good look for a supposed Big 12 title hopeful. It honestly doesn't make a ton of sense. Utah turned the ball over three times and were 5-of-18 on third down. Yet they dominated time of possession 42:26 to 17:34. Oklahoma State's defense could not get off the field, allowing 4-of-5 fourth down conversions. Mike Gundy benched Alan Bowman after throwing two interceptions but Garret Rangel wasn't exactly a solution. Getting just 42 yards on 11 carries from Ollie Gordon II is criminal. The Cowboys need to figure it out on both sides of the ball facing a wounded K-State team on the road next week.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4: No. 20-16
20. Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois are the masters of knocking teams out of the Top 25. They did it to Kansas in Week 2 and then booted Nebraska with a 31-24 overtime win this week. Luke Altmyer threw four touchdowns and continued to show impeccable poise in the redzone. Dylan Raiola is a real talent but the Illini rattled him in the end. Honestly, I might be undervaluing Illinois here. They'll have to prove it on a road trip to face Penn State next week.
19. Clemson Tigers
Guess who's back? Could it be the Clemson offense? Erm, maybe? Since Georgia kept them out of the endzone in Week 1, the Tigers have put up 125 points in two games. Cade Klubnik was on fire early against NC State, running for a 55-yard score and tossing two more TDs in the first quarter alone. He finished with four total. Why aren't we totally sold? Well, NC State's defense has been fodder all season and they're currently playing without quarterback Grayson McCall because of injury. Meanwhile, Appalachian State (who the Tigers battered 66-20 in Week 2) was roasted by South Alabama on Thursday, 48-14. The good news for Clemson is they have a bunch of winnable games ahead of them. They'd do well not to overlook the upstart Stanford Cardinal though.
18. LSU Tigers
The LSU Tigers have a quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier, that much is clear. He put up 352 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 win over UCLA. But does LSU have a truly competitive team? The jury is still out on that. Indiana spanked the Bruins at the Rose Bowl last week but the Tigers struggled to pull away. The game was tied 17-17 going into halftime and one touchdown separated them going into the fourth quarter. South Alabama is coming to town next. Will LSU finally find a way to be dominant in that one?
17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Sluggish starts are Notre Dame's calling card at this point. Fortunately, this week they shook it off to beat winless Miami (OH), 28-3. Unfortunately, this isn't the kind of win that will ease anyone's skepticism about the Fighting Irish. Riley Leonard threw for a touchdown and ran for two more while the ND rushing attack took center stage. A win is a win and Notre Dame's defense is beyond reproach so far. Louisville isn't likely to let them get away with another slow start next week though.
16. Louisville Cardinals
Of course, the Cardinals have their own issues to work out. They won a sloppy outing against Georgia Tech, 31-19, thanks in part to a scoop-and-score and a 55-yard blocked field goal returned for a touchdown. Tyler Shough delivered two touchdowns through the air, which was highly necessary because Louisville's ground attack was nowhere to be found. The Cardinals can't be 2-of-9 on third down next week and expect to beat Notre Dame.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4: No. 15-11
15. Iowa State Hawkeyes
Iowa State had a week off to enjoy their upset victory over rival Iowa. They didn't let it get to their head, avoiding a letdown against Arkansas State. These same Red Wolves gave Michigan a scare last week. The Hawkeyes put any thoughts of an upset this week out of their minds quickly with two early touchdowns setting the tone. Iowa State forced four turnovers and rushed for 237 yards for a 52-7 victory. They'll look to keep the good times rolling at Houston.
14. Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma ran into some fortune with the projected rankings this week. Despite losing to Tennessee 25-15, they've moved up. It helps that Kansas State and Oklahoma State lost ahead of them. The bad news is the Sooners had to bench Jackson Arnold after a horrendous first half and ultimately fell 25-15. The good news is Brent Venables defense did an admirable job containing the high-powered Volunteers offense. Holding Nico Iamaleava to 194 yards on 13-of-21 passing is fine work. Having to bench the five-star "stud" who forced Dillon Gabriel out of Norman? That's the bad news. On the plus side, freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. looked capable taking over for Arnold. One loss to a Top 5 team (spoilers) isn't the end of the world.
13. USC Trojans
The USC Trojans went from 10-point offseason underdogs to six-point favorites heading into the Big House to face Michigan. Their welcome to the Big Ten was a 290-yard rushing performance from the Wolverines in a 27-24 loss. That sounds worse than it was, for the record. USC's defense actually did a solid job against an all-run attack from Michigan, forcing a fumble and four three-and-outs in the second half. However, they were gashed by big rushing plays from Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. The bigger issue was the offensive line, which conceded four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Miller Moss took a beating and threw a costly pick six. A three-point loss to the defending national champions on the road isn't a season-ender. However, USC will have a hard time surviving Penn State and Notre Dame if they don't get the offensive line sorted out. But first, they host Wisconsin.
12. Michigan Wolverines
Michigan may not have a quarterback or any semblance of a passing game, but boy do they have a defense and a run game. That much was very clear in their 27-24 win over USC. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant were impervious in the trenches. Josaiah Stewart was a menace off the edge. Will Johnson notched a pick six before exiting with an injury (Sherrone Moore said he is going to be okay, so there isn't long-term worry there). Kalel Mullings is a certified beast, which makes up for the fact that Alex Orji is not trusted to throw the ball — for good reason based on the small sample size. The Wolverines certainly aren't a title contender with such a one-dimensional offense, but that defense will give them a chance in most games.
11. Utah Utes
The moment it became clear Cam Rising wasn't going to be available for Utah against Oklahoma State, you would have been justified to write off the Utes. They ultimately would have proven you wrong though. Utah overcame two interceptions from Isaac Wilson (yes, Zach's brother) and a fumble because of Micah Bernard's 182 yards on the ground. Frankly, the story of the game bears repeating: A time of possession advantage of 42:26 vs. 17:34. The Utes have a legitimate defense and they'll have a legitimate offense once Rising returns from the hand injury that has held him out for two weeks. A familiar foe is up next at home: The Arizona Wildcats.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4: No. 10-9
10. Penn State Nittany Lions
Ah, we've reached the Top 10, where there were literally no losers. Penn State had a bit of a scare against Bowling Green in Week 2, so they'll feel good about smacking Kent State, 56-0. It doesn't matter who you're playing, pitching a shutout is always a good feeling. Having given up 27 points in their last outing, that's much better from the Nittany Lions defense. Meanwhile, Drew Allar put in another strong performance with three touchdowns through the air. Listen, a win over the 0-4 Golden Flashes isn't a statement maker. But you can only beat who is in front of you and Penn State did that thoroughly to maintain their place in the Top 10. A bigger challenge is coming next week with Illinois.
9. Oregon Ducks
Congratulations Oregon! You made it through another week without dropping in the polls. The Ducks had a bye week to bask in their rivalry win over Oregon State while looking forward to a trip to Los Angeles to face UCLA. Of course, if Oregon wants to avoid another winning drop, they'll need to look more like Indiana against UCLA than LSU. Really, we'll all just counting down the days until Oregon and Ohio State go at it on Oct. 12. And hey, it was probably a fun weekend for Dillon Gabriel watching the team that kicked him to the curb lose because his replacement was a dud.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4: No. 8-7
8. Missouri Tigers
The Top 10 may have been full of winners, but that doesn't mean we're not shaking things up a bit. The Missouri Tigers dropped a spot despite beating Vanderbilt, 30-27 in overtime, because ... well ... they needed a missed field goal in overtime to beat the Commodores. Diego Pavia is a baller, so we don't want to shame the Tigers too much for struggling to keep him in check. But this is also a team that lost to Georgia State. If Missouri is truly a contender in the SEC, they can't be living on a prayer against the likes of Vanderbilt, or Boston College for that matter. Nate Noel gained 199 yards on the ground and Brady Cook connected with Luther Burden III for two touchdowns. It shouldn't have been as close as it was.
7. Miami Hurricanes
Miami moves up a place because the Hurricanes look like a buzzsaw poised to tear through the ACC. Credit to USF, they played Miami tough for most of two quarters. But Cam Ward is Cam Ward and he delivered the goods. And by goods I mean a 76-yard touchdown pass with just under two minutes to go in the first half to give Miami a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Hurricanes pulled away 50-15 as though the game was never in doubt. Ward added to his Heisman campaign with 404 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 43 yards just for kicks. You just won't find a more chill quarterback in college football right now. He's got Miami purring and there's no reason to believe it'll stop with Virginia Tech up next.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4: No. 6-5
6. Ole Miss Rebels
Apologies to Ole Miss for the drop despite a 52-13 victory over Georgia Southern. That's just what happens when you start the season destroying a bunch of outmatched teams. There's no shade there. Ole Miss is doing exactly what they're supposed to do to these types of teams. Actually, they're doing better than that because there's been absolutely no drama. We've seen plenty of other teams in trouble against weak opposition. Lane Kiffin's squad hasn't lost their concentration. Jaxson Dart threw four touchdowns in this one. Trey Harris caught two of those with 225 yards on 11 catches. The Rebels will face their first test against Kentucky next week. That's their chance to truly shine relative to the rest of the Top 10.
5. Tennessee Volunteers
The most impressive win of the weekend belonged to Tennessee, which is why they've moved up into the Top 5. Hell, there's an argument to put them even higher. They've demolished the cannon fodder and dispatched two ranked teams so far this season (though NC State has been thoroughly exposed since). This week, they went into Norman and humbled the Oklahoma Sooners. The Volunteers won 25-15 but it didn't even feel that close for most of the game. Tennessee led 22-3 going into the fourth quarter. Nico Iamaleava didn't have his best outing, giving away two fumbles. Still, he managed the offense well against a stout defense. Injuries on the offensive line didn't help. The Vols are on track to contend for the SEC Championship and more. They just have to avoid a letdown against Arkansas and Florida before a marque matchup with Alabama.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4: No. 4-3
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
Speaking of the Crimson Tide, they were on a bye this week with all eyes on next week's monster matchup against Georgia. Alabama impressed with a blowout win over Wisconsin last time out, so they're flying into that game with confidence. If they want to rise up these rankings, they'll need to recreate last season's SEC title game performance.
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State hasn't had to take the car out of neutral yet this season. They blasted Akron and Western Michigan. If there was any doubt they'd also demolish Marshall after their bye week, they settled that with a three-touchdown second quarter. Big plays were the order of the day with Emeka Egbuka hauling in a 68-yard TD pass, Quinshon Judkins breaking free for an 86-yard score, TreVeyon Henderson ripping off a 40-yard touchdown and Jeremiah Smith getting in the mix with a 53-yard TD catch. What more is there to say? The rich got richer this offseason and the Buckeyes are playing like it. It gets slightly more challenging next week with a trip to Michigan State.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4: No. 2-1
2. Georgia Bulldogs
Like Alabama, Georgia scheduled a convenient bye ahead of their massive matchup with Alabama. I don't know though, a tune up game after their nervy win over Kentucky might have been a nice reset. As it is, the Bulldogs showed some vulnerability on the road against the Wildcats. The Crimson Tide will look to exploit that with their superior athletes, relative to Kentucky. Kirby Smart's job is to make sure that doesn't happen. It should be a fun one.
1. Texas Longhorns
No Quinn Ewers, no problem for the Texas Longhorns. Arch Manning started in place of the injured starter and led his team to a mostly carefree win over Louisiana Monroe. The redshirt freshman did throw a couple interceptions, just as a reminder that he's probably not ready to usurp Ewers just yet. The Texas defense held ULM's General Booty and Aidan Armenta to a combined 54 yards passing. So yeah, this was a bloodbath. The No. 1 team in the nation remains the No. 1 team in the nation at least for another week. They'll face off with Mississippi State while trying to make the case they still belong at No. 1 regardless of the Alabama vs. Georgia outcome.