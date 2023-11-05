College football rankings 2023, Projected Week 11 CFP Top 25: Ohio State falls from 1
- Alabama, Georgia passed their biggest SEC tests yet
- Oklahoma, Notre Dame were upset in dramatic fashion
- Texas, Ole Miss, and Ohio State survived upset scares
Projected College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 after Week 10: No. 15-11
15. Oklahoma Sooners
So long, Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff hopes. The Sooners needed to bounce back after their first loss of the season a week ago at Kansas, but that was always going to be difficult in Bedlam on the road in Stillwater against an Oklahoma State team surging of late. Indeed it was. The defense was leaky at the worst times, Dillon Gabriel made far too many mistakes, and they couldn’t come up with the plays to take the game. Now, the Sooners drop precipitously with both their CFP and Big 12 hopes dashed.
14. Oklahoma State Cowboys
We’ve watched Oklahoma State really find its groove as of late but wondered how high that could take Mike Gundy’s Pokes. As it turns out, the answer might be to the Big 12 Championship Game after winning the final Bedlam game for some time. The Cowboys used another big Ollie Gordon III performance and a statement performance from QB Alan Bowman to get the victory and vault higher up the rankings with a true rankings-shaking win.
13. Tennessee Volunteers
Last week, Tennessee was able to pick up a truly crucial SEC East win over Kentucky to head into the last month of the regular season with some good vibes. On Saturday, they got a bit of a respite as they welcomed one-win UConn to Knoxville. It was a complete bloodbath in favor of the Vols as they averaged 8.1 yards per carry, Joe Milton threw for two scores on just 14 attempts, Nico Iamaleava threw his first career touchdown pass, and Tennessee won 59-3.
12. Oregon State Beavers (Playing at Colorado)
It wasn't the prettiest game from Oregon State on the heels of their loss at Arizona a week ago -- certainly not one that would indicate this is the 12th-best team in the country. However, the Beavers went on the road and pretty comfortably handled Colorado, even if it wasn't with margin thanks to some garbage time efforts from the Buffs. However, with losses by the likes of Oklahoma, LSU and Notre Dame, Oregon State makes a pretty big jump.
11. Louisville Cardinals
Louisville feels a bit like a silent agent of chaos inside the Top 15 of the CFP rankings with just one loss going against them – albeit an ugly loss to lowly Pitt. However, the Cardinals won’t have another real chance to prove themselves until the ACC Championship Game, should they make it there. On Saturday, though, they proved Virginia Tech was a fraud as they blew out the Hokies, 34-3, behind a breakout three-score performance from Isaac Guerendo.