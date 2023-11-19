College football rankings 2023, Projected Week 13 CFP Top 25: Washington jumps FSU, Georgia dominates
- Washington stayed perfect with a gritty (and wet) win over Oregon State
- Florida State's victory marred by Jordan Travis injury
- Georgia, Ohio State dominate to keep hold of Top 2
Projected Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings after Week 12: No. 10-9
10. Louisville Cardinals
With the way that the line for Louisville visiting Miami on Saturday moved throughout the week, we could’ve surmised that this game was going to be a bit of a coin-flip. And it was certainly that, though things devolving into a shootout was not necessarily what many expected given how good both the Cardinals and Hurricanes defenses have been throughout the 2023 season.
Yet, it was a back-and-forth affair down in Hard Rock Stadium in Week 12 as both Jack Plummer and Tyler Van Dyke put up big passing numbers, as did every running back who saw the field. After Louisville outscored Miami 15-3 in the fourth quarter, though, they had a 38-31 lead in the waning minutes. The U had several chances to tie it up but came up short, including on a game-ending Hail Mary attempt that was caught, but short of the end zone after a tip drill.
Louisville survives and so do the Cardinals’ slim CFP hopes as well. And now their chances of winning the ACC have further increased after a brutal injury for Florida State that puts their outlook into question.
9. Missouri Tigers
On the heels of dismantling Tennessee last week and playing Georgia closely the week prior, there was almost no one who expected that Missouri would find itself in any kind of trouble against Florida, especially in Columbia on Saturday night. With how the Gators defense had looked of late, you had to believe that the Tigers hanging 50 on Billy Napier’s team was the more likely option.
Instead, we got into a shootout between the SEC East foes and, after Florida kicked a go-ahead field goal with 1:36 remaining, it looked as if Mizzou might go down and take its third loss of the season. But Brady Cook showed off his clutch gene with some big-time throws to set up a game-winner from the Thiccer Kicker, Harrison Mevis, and secure the win. Missouri is now very much in line for a New Year’s Six bid, especially with only struggling Arkansas remaining on their schedule and standing between Eli Drinkwitz and a 10-win campaign.