College football rankings 2023, Projected Week 14 CFP Top 25: Michigan downs OSU, Alabama, Washington hang on
- Michigan ended Ohio States Playoff hopes with a third straight win in The Game
- Alabama and Washington held on for dear life in rivalry games
- Louisville's CFP dreams died in shades of Bluegrass
Projected Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13: No. 2-1
2. Michigan Wolverines
Another year, another Michigan win in The Game. The Wolverines, even without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines still, proved once again that they are superior to the rival Buckeyes as they notched a third consecutive win over Ohio State, 30-24.
It was a phenomenal team effort for Michigan in the win. Blake Corum has a big day with two touchdowns, J.J McCarthy came up with several big throws, interim head coach Sherrone Moore coached aggressively to win the game, and the defense had a monster day, including two interceptions, one setting the tone early and one sealing the victory.
This all but ensures that Michigan is going to be in the College Football Playoff as they opened as three-touchdown favorites in the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa. For everyone who was worried about the Wolverines in The Game amid the sign-stealing scandal, though, all of that anxiety was for absolutely nothing.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
On the road in Atlanta for some Clean, Good, Old-Fashioned Hate against Georgia Tech, the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs weren’t necessarily on their A-game in rivalry week. The offense got a little loose with the football, the defense didn’t appear entirely locked in, and the Yellow Jackets hung around and hung around after taking an early lead in the game.
And yet, the Dawgs still got the victory. More importantly, anyone with eyes could tell you that Georgia put forth one of the most vanilla gameplans possible against truly inferior competition to not put anything more on film for next week’s looming SEC Championship Game against Alabama with a CFP berth on the line.
It might not be as pretty as some would’ve liked, but it’s a big win and the Dawgs extended their winning streak to 29 games. They’ll need to make it 30 if they want to make sure they are in the Top 4 and have a chance to make it a three-peat in the natty.