College football rankings: Top 25 teams re-ranked by Win Out Percentage ahead of Week 10
The first College Football Playoff Committee Top 25 is out, but well-positioned teams that find a way to win out can make the first ranking irrelevant.
The first College Football Playoff committee rankings were released going into Week 10, setting the stage for the rest of the season. And basically everyone had a reason to complain about them. Well, everyone except Ohio State.
In the end, it doesn't matter where you start in the CFP rankings. It's where you finish when the playoff field is set.
November is the most important month of the college football regular season, so let's look at the Top 25 re-ranked by Win Out percentage, as calculated by ESPN's FPI.
College football rankings by Win Out Percentage ahead of Week 10
- Notre Dame [Actual CFP ranking: 15]
- Florida State [4]
- Oregon [6]
- Ohio State [1]
- Oklahoma [9]
- Penn State [11]
- Alabama [8]
- Michigan [3]
- Texas [7]
- Air Force [25]
- Georgia [2]
- Ole Miss [10]
- Tennessee [17]
- LSU [14]
- Kansas State [23]
- Tulane [24]
- UCLA [19]
- Washington [5]
- Louisville [13]
- USC [20]
- Utah [18]
- Oregon State [16]
- Kansas [21]
- Oklahoma State [22]
- Missouri [12]
Notre Dame's chances of making it to the College Football Playoff are slim but they're the most likely team to go undefeated the rest of the way.
However, there are others who should feel very good about their Win Out percentage relative to their place in the rankings.
Florida State already has a Top 4 place and they're favored to go undefeated the rest of the way with Pitt, Miami, North Alabama and Florida the rest of the way.
The Pac-12 doesn't have a Top 4 rep but Oregon looks likely to get there. They face Cal, USC, Arizona State and Oregon State the rest of the way with hopes of avenging their regular-season loss to Washington in the Pac-12 title game.
Oklahoma also has a chance to get in despite their loss to Kansas. They have to get through Oklahoma State, West Virginia, BYU and TCU to position themselves as a playoff contender going into the Big 12 title game.
Alabama is in a similar position with one loss and a relatively manageable slate coming up. If they get through LSU, they need to handle business against Kentucky, Chattanooga and Auburn to go into the SEC Championship Game with CFP hopes alive.
Of course, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course in the Big Ten, but the Buckeyes are more likely to win out than the Wolverines, according to the numbers at least. Before Michigan, Ohio State gets Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota. The Wolverines get Purdue, Penn State and Maryland.