College football realignment: Could Florida State and Clemson leave the ACC together?
With Clemson on the precipice of leaving the ACC altogether, could Florida State join them? What about North Carolina, and how does Virginia factor into all of this?
By John Buhler
Florida State and Clemson have been arguably the most adamant about leaving the ACC of any of its member institutions. You can probably also group North Carolina in with them as well, as these were the three schools who voted no on adding Cal, Stanford and SMU after NC State caved and turned face. With Clemson possibly announcing its departure from the ACC soon, could Florida State follow?
Gene Sapakoff of the Post-Courier wrote last month that one Clemson administrator said it is not a matter of if, but a matter of when they will leave the ACC, hinting that it will be very soon. Florida State has been vocal about its displeasure of getting worked financially in the ACC, so much so they have contacted JPMorgan Chase to help secure loans to orchestrate their massive grant of rights buyout.
As expected, the preferred landing destinations are the SEC and the Big Ten, in that order. Culturally and demographically, Clemson and Florida State would be seamless additions to the SEC. While neither school would add any market share, as South Carolina and Florida are already member institutions, whichever league adds North Carolina would be picking up that populous Atlantic state.
To be totally transparent, as soon as the ACC added Cal, Stanford and SMU, it was the beginning of the end for Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina being league members. Could others follow?
College football rumors: Clemson and Florida State feel like package deal
While Clemson and Florida State would probably still accept a Big Ten bid, it is the SEC one they covet for so many reasons. Although league commissioner Greg Sankey feels good about his league going to and staying at 16 teams with next year's additions of Oklahoma and Texas, only a fool would pass on the opportunity to add Clemson and Florida State, maybe even North Carolina or a ... Virginia.
See, I think that North Carolina and Virginia are more aligned than you would think. Although Virginia voted to add Cal, Stanford and SMU to the ACC, UVA potentially adds the most of any non-Notre Dame school potentially on the move, after North Carolina, of course. The Cavaliers and the Tar Heels are flagships universities in their southern states and already have a cool football rivarly to begin with.
Ultimately, these three schools, maybe four if you want to throw Virginia in there, will have to work together in unison to pull off such a massive exodus in spite of a crippling grant of rights deal. This move would give the Clemson and Florida States of the world adequate compensation for their college football programs. It may also give basketball schools like UNC and UVA a chance to level up.
No, I don't think we are done with realignment, as the ACC still has a few more dominoes left to topple.