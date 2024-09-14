College football realignment: Pac-12 expansion targeting AAC darlings
By John Buhler
Just when you thought conference realignment was over with and done, think again. The Pac-12 is not only not dead, but apparently, has plans of thriving. With the additions of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, the league needs two more teams to join Oregon State and Washington State's league to be a recognized conference for College Football Playoff consideration.
While on the set of Big Noon Kickoff, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman dropped this realignment bombshell. The league is looking to add at least two more teams, with the presumptive frontrunners to be the Memphis Tigers and the Tulane Green Wave out of the AAC. Other universities are being considered too, including UNLV and technically Nevada out of the Mountain West as well in this wave.
Now that Cincinnati, Houston, SMU and UCF have left The American, the next two biggest brands in that Group of Five league somewhat up for grabs are undeniably Memphis and Tulane. We are talking about two decently-sized media markets in Central Time, as well as ones that are prioritizing athletics on the football field. UNLV is a good pick too, but the Rebels might have to bring little brother along...
Be sure to check out what all Feldman said on Big Noon Kickoff about further Pac-12 realignment.
Feldman also said that the ACC's inherent instability could shake up major college football even more.
Further Pac-12 expansion efforts are eyeing two major ACC programs
There are two things I know for certain when it comes to more and more subsequent waves of conference realignment. One is that it will open up more opportunities for teams that want to make the leap up from FCS to FBS, as the Mountain West, the Pac-12 and now the AAC may need some teams. The other is none of those three leagues have what it takes to be deemed an AQ conference.
This newfangled Pac-12 carrying the Pac-12 name will be compelling of a label as what we have seen from Conference USA. That league has completely replaced every member of its league, like the Tin Man did with his body over time. We can rebuild him, we have the technology! My only concern is if the Pac-12 has the right plan in place to challenge the Big 12 for the greatest reclamation project.
Overall, I am digging the idea of more and more teams wanting to be part of the big boys club in college football. While the Group of Five can be happy with the fifth AQ spot for the time being, we have to wonder if they will eventually get squeezed out once the revamped Pac-12 finds its footing. The language in the expanded College Football Playoff will be paramount in knowing who all gets in.
For now, we can only speculate what these new leagues' future conference matchups may look like.