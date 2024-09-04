College football recruiting: Top 2025 recruits with landscape-changing potential
The weeks before the start of the season marked a pivotal period for college football recruiting, with several top-ranked prospects from the class of 2025 announcing their commitments.
These elite athletes, spanning both offense and defense, are set to make significant impacts on their chosen programs and potentially reshape the college football landscape.
On the offensive side of the ball, four five-star recruits made waves with their commitments.
David Sanders OL (Tennessee)
The crown jewel of Tennessee's 2025 class, stands out as a potential game-changer. Ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit by 247Sports, Sanders chose the Volunteers over powerhouses like Georgia and Ohio State.
At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, the offensive tackle brings a rare combination of size and athleticism that could see him anchoring Tennessee's offensive line from day one.
Michael Fasusi OL (Oklahoma)
Not to be outdone, the Oklahoma Sooners secured a major victory with the commitment of Michael Fasusi. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, Fasusi chose Oklahoma over in-state rivals Texas and Texas A&M. His commitment is particularly significant as the Sooners prepare to enter the SEC, showcasing their ability to compete for top talent in their new conference.
Fasusi's size and athleticism makes him a potential first-round NFL draft pick, should he reach his ceiling at Oklahoma.
Kaliq Lockett WR (Texas)
Texas managed to keep some of its homegrown talent with the commitment of wide receiver Kaliq Lockett. Ranked as the No. 12 recruit and No. 2 receiver in his class by 247Sports, Lockett's impressive junior year stats — 59 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns — hint at his potential impact in the Longhorns' offense.
At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Lockett combines size with track-athlete speed, making him a threat in multiple facets of the game.
Josh Petty OL (Georgia Tech)
In a surprising move, five-star offensive lineman Josh Petty committed to Georgia Tech, choosing the Yellow Jackets over traditional powerhouses.
Ranked as the No. 14 prospect and No. 2 interior offensive lineman by 247Sports, Petty's commitment is significant for head coach Brent Key and could signal a turning point for Georgia Tech's program.
Jonah Williams S (Texas)
On the defensive side, Texas scored another major victory with the commitment of five-star safety Jonah Williams. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Williams possesses the versatility to play linebacker as well, giving the Longhorns multiple options for utilizing his talents.
As a two-sport athlete who plans to play baseball for Texas as well, Williams exemplifies the kind of athletic prowess that could make an immediate impact on the field.
Iose Epenesa EDGE (Iowa)
Iowa continued its tradition of developing elite defensive linemen by securing the commitment of Iose Epenesa. Following in the footsteps of his older brother A.J., who now plays in the NFL, Epenesa chose the Hawkeyes over Miami, Missouri, and Utah.
At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, Epenesa is considered the top defensive end in the 2025 class and brings an impressive high school resume, including 122 tackles and 15 sacks over three years.
Jared Smith EDGE (Auburn)
Auburn made a significant statement by landing five-star edge rusher Jared Smith. At 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Smith possesses the length and burst off the edge that could make him an immediate contributor to the Tigers' pass rush.
His commitment, along with that of high school teammate Anquon Fegans (ranked No. 36 overall by ESPN), propelled Auburn's 2025 class into the top five nationally.
Trey McNutt S (Oregon)
Rounding out the defensive standouts, Oregon secured five-star safety Trey McNutt. Ranked as a top-20 recruit by Rivals, McNutt chose the Ducks over Texas A&M. His two-way high school experience — 61 tackles and 12 pass breakups on defense, plus 611 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns on offense — suggests he could be a versatile weapon in Oregon's secondary.
These commitments not only bolster their respective programs but also hint at shifting dynamics in college football recruiting. Traditional powerhouses like Texas and Oklahoma continue to attract top talent, while programs like Georgia Tech and Auburn show they can compete for elite prospects as well.
As these players prepare for their senior high school seasons, college football fans eagerly anticipate the impact these five-star recruits will have when they hit campus in 2025.