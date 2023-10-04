Toasty Buns: 5 college football coaches on the hot seat midway through 2023
It's gettin' hot in herre! These five college football head coaches are not living up to the lofty expectations at their Power Five gigs. They are feeling some pressure and heat from the hot seat.
By John Buhler
3. Dana Holgorsen needs to be replaced if Houston wants to compete
If we have learned two things from the four new Big 12 additions going up a level, it is that Kalani Sitake's BYU Cougars were ready to compete and Dana Holgorsen's Houston Cougars were not... Will the real Big 12 Cougars please stand up? Given how much time Holgorsen has been at U of H, as well as his previous coaching experience at WVU, we all thought Houston would be way better than 2-3.
After getting cooked like organic matter-covered Lubbock battery burritos vs. Texas Tech, we have to ask ourselves if Houston is even going to go bowling this season? Neal Brown seems to have turned West Virginia around. Houston has no chance vs. Texas and at Kansas State likely means the Cougars will drop their next three games to be a pitiful 2-6 heading into November with a must-win vs. Baylor.
Frankly, the loser of that game in Waco could be a loser leaves town match of sorts. While Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and UCF are all winnable games at the end of the season, Houston's biggest booster in Tilman Fertitta has to know that Holgorsen is not the answer for Cougars football going forward. He needs to find his equivalent of Kelvin Sampson on the hardwood and go from there. It is not working.
Unless Houston turns this around and goes something like 8-4 or 7-5, this is Holgorsen's last season.