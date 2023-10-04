Toasty Buns: 5 college football coaches on the hot seat midway through 2023
It's gettin' hot in herre! These five college football head coaches are not living up to the lofty expectations at their Power Five gigs. They are feeling some pressure and heat from the hot seat.
By John Buhler
2. Tony Elliott leads the worst team in the Power Five and may go winless
I hate to say it, but it is not going to get any better for Tony Elliott at Virginia. The Cavaliers are not only 0-5 on the season, but they are the only winless team in the Power Five left. They almost pulled off the road upset in Chestnut Hill last week vs. Boston College, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. No, Virginia is not going bowling this year. Will the Cavs even win a game in 2023?
Well, if the Hoos don't beat William & Mary on Saturday, they might go 0-12 (0-8). That is their only non-conference game left, as they have already lost to Tennessee, James Madison and Maryland. Those are tough teams for sure, but it was not all that long ago Bronco Mendenhall had Virginia contending for Coastal crowns and New Year's Six bowls. The Cavaliers are Mike London bad again.
So the big question is will Virginia fire Elliott after only two seasons on the job? I still remain skeptical on that, strictly because of who could they realistically get to replace him. The best bet would have to be getting Jamey Chadwell to leave Liberty for Charlottesville, but even he may not be ready to do that. He still may p**s a little teal and may not want to leave Lynchburg just yet. Virginia is so screwed.
While we all should commend him for how he handled last year's tragedy, Elliott is not a good coach.