5 head coaches who could leave for other Power Four jobs in 2025
By John Buhler
Let's get out ahead of this while we can. Every offseason, a handful of college football boosters have had enough of their head coach. Because they can afford to buy him out of his contract, they choose to do that, rather than ride out a current deal. Doling out millions upon millions is easier to stomach when you make billions, I suppose, but none of us can relate those who ultimately call all of the shots.
So when it becomes apparent to many big-pocketed boosters that this dude has got to go, bro, who's that come down the track? It is probably not the mean machine in Red and Black, but you next program savior. The only thing more beloved in college football than a promising four-star backup quarterback would be a sought-after, under-the-radar head coach, who might be interested in you...
So what I am going to do today is rattle off five Power Four head coaches I think under the right circumstances could leave for another P4 job that is arguably better than the one they already have. For some, it is a matter of a phone call, as they are definitely coming. For others, there may need convincing. That's why they have agents, to draw it up before the i's get dotted and t's get crossed.
Let's start with a head coach who should take advantage of possibly leading his best team to date.
5. North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren
While the other four head coaches I have listed here are fairly obvious, I went with North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren over Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema for three reasons. One, NC State should be way better than Illinois this year. Two, haven't we kind of been there, done that with Bielema before? And three, Doeren has shown tremendous loyalty to the Wolfpack.
Should NC State go something like 11-1 to make the expanded College Football Playoff as either the ACC champion or an at-large team, you would think a bigger program could come calling. While I am not saying North Carolina would try to poach him from little brother, I think a greater-resourced program in the Big Ten, the Big 12 and maybe even the SEC could be interested. Keep an eye on him.
With Doeren being 52 years old, now would be the time for him to take the leap to a traditional power.
4. Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops
When I mentioned Bret Bielema, I was obviously referring to the potential vacancy that could be had in Iowa City. Kirk Ferentz is going to keep doing him until he's dead, but at some point, Iowa fans deserve better than to watch a Hawkeyes offense resemble something that pre-dated the late, great Hayden Fry. It is why I think a former Fry player in Mark Stoops could be coming home here soon.
The littlest Stoops brother has been a phenomenal coach at Kentucky for a decade now. While LeVar Woods could be a candidate to succeed Ferentz at some point, I think Iowa needs a reboot, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Stoops may be a former defensive back, but he has an eye for offensive coaching talent. Look at Liam Coen, as well as poaching Bush Hamdan from Boise.
After being courted by Texas A&M a year ago, I also think Stoops could leave for "a Florida State".
3. Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders
I could see this one in a multitude of ways. In my opinion, this season for the Colorado Buffaloes is all about getting Deion Sanders' children drafted, which includes unofficial son Travis Hunter. Of course, that may require Colorado going from 4-8 in the Pac-12 to something like 8-4 in the Big Ten, but that's just me. After two years in Boulder, I could see a scenario in which Coach Prime packs up his Louis...
It would have to be the right job. I don't think his alma mater of Florida State is opening up any time soon, but like Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who used to work there, that could be a good fit. There are other jobs in the SEC and in the Big 12 where I think the Coach Prime Effect may work wonders. I bet Cincinnati feels really stupid for going with Scott Satterfield over Coach Prime already.
Outside of Cincinnati, I think plays like Arkansas, Baylor, South Carolina and UCF could be interested.
2. UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn
We have officially arrived at the two examples of this I am telegraphing/speaking into existence. As soon as Arkansas fails to achieve bowl eligibility again, the Hogs will move on from head coach Sam Pittman. He will be fine, as he will be living his best life running a barbecue restaurant or being a college football personality. Rather than promote Bobby Petrino from within, go get you Gus Malzahn.
The former Auburn head coach seems to be biding his time for an SEC return at UCF. Yes, he can have success coaching the Knights down in Orlando, but he is an Arkansas native and briefly played for the school. We have already seen him win big in the SEC at Auburn. This would be a dream job for him. I know for a fact Jerry Jones, the Waltons and the Tysons would back up the Brinks truck for him.
Unless you want to replace Pittman with Petrino, Barry Odom or Alex Mortensen, just hire Malzahn.
1. Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch
In United States politics, Washington means presidential. But in college football, Washington means stepping stone. With Kalen DeBoer leaving for Alabama, that meant Troy Dannen had to act quickly to hire a replacement. He went with former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, but that may only be temporary. Not only did Dannen leave for Nebraska, but Fisch's alma mater could be opening up soon.
If the Florida Gators are as bad as we think they will be, there is virtually no way Billy Napier gets a fourth year on the job. Fisch was a staffer at Florida during the Steve Spurrier era in the 1990s. He already wears a visor. Make it happen! Factor in that he has yet another new boss in Pat Chun doing the unthinkable of leaving Washington State for U-Dub, why wouldn't Fisch do the unthinkable here?
If Washington is halfway decent, Scott Stricklin will pay him about $10 million annually to come home.