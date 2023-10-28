College football schedule: What games are on today? Teams, TV schedule, announcers for Week 9
The college football season continues on as it always does. You have some games to watch.
By John Buhler
With Week 9 already here, this is when the college football season starts to get really interesting. As the weather starts to turn across the entire country, more and more teams are seeing their playoff dreams fall to the wayside. Upsets are part of the game, and one of the very best parts of it. On any given Saturday, anybody can beat anyone. Once again, there are no boring weeks in college football.
The signature game of the weekend will be out in Salt Lake City, as the No. 13 Utah Utes will host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in a clash of Pac-12 titans. The winner of this game could emerge as the most formidable challenger to the Washington Huskies in the conference. As far as the loser is concerned, a second loss on the season will eliminate them from serious College Football Playoff conversations.
Of course, there are a few other games of note on tap this weekend. No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas is probably your best game in the first window of the day. If you are not down with Pac-12 football for any reason, you can enjoy the shenanigans down in Jacksonville, as No. 1 Georgia faces arch rival Florida in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. That game never disappoints, so buckle up!
For those still trying to plan the Saturday viewing schedule, this is the menu for the Week 9 slate.
College football schedule, Week 9: Teams, TV schedule, announcers
Here is the Week 9 slate of action for Saturday, Oct. 28. There is no wrong way to watch some CFB!
12:00 p.m. ET start times
- No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III)
- No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas: FOX (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard)
- Indiana at No. 10 Penn State: CBS (Tom McCarthy, Jason McCourty)
- South Carolina at Texas A&M: ESPN (Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich)
- Houston at Kansas State: ESPN2 (Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison)
- West Virginia at UCF: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner)
- Tulsa at SMU: ESPNU (John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman)
- Maryland at Northwestern: BTN (Connor Onion, Anthony Herron)
- UConn at Boston College: ACCN (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich)
- UMass at Army: CBSSN (Dave Ryan, Adam Breneman)
1:00 p.m. ET start times
- Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan: ESPN+ (Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray)
2:00 p.m. ET start times
- Clemson at North Carolina State: CW (Tom Werme, James Bates)
3:00 p.m. ET start times
- Memphis at North Texas: ESPN+ (James Westling, LaDarrin McLane)
3:30 p.m. ET start times
- No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville, FL): CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson)
- BYU at No. 7 Texas: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill)
- No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt)
- Pittsburgh at No. 14 Notre Dame: NBC (Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett)
- No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy)
- Purdue at Nebraska: FS1 (Jeff Levering, Mark Helfrich)
- Mississippi State at Auburn: SECN (Dave Neal, Derek Mason)
- Michigan State at Minnesota: BTN (Cory Provus, Jake Butt)
- Virginia at Miami: ACCN (Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin)
- Miami (OH) at Ohio: CBSSN (Jason Knapp, Malik Zaire)
- Iowa State at Baylor: ESPN+ (Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks)
- East Carolina at UTSA: ESPN+ (Ted Emrich, Doc Holiday)
- Southern Miss at Appalachian State: ESPN+
4:00 p.m. ET start times
- No. 22 Tulane at Rice: ESPN2 (Drew Carter, Brock Osweiler)
- No. 24 USC at California: P12N (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth)
- Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M: ESPNU (Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker)
5:00 p.m. ET start times
- Arkansas State at ULM: ESPN+
- Louisiana at South Alabama: ESPN+
5:30 p.m. ET start times
- Wyoming at Boise State: FS2 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner)
6:00 p.m. ET start times
- Marshall at Coastal Carolina: NFLN (Jason Ross Jr., Tyoka Jackson
7:00 p.m. ET start times
- No. 5 Washington at Stanford: FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman)
- No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State: CBSSN (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor)
- No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky: ESPN (Mike Monaco, Jesse Palmer)
- Troy at Texas State: ESPN+
7:30 p.m. ET start times
- No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin: NBC (Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge)
- Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss: SECN (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
- Colorado at No. 23 UCLA: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit)
8:00 p.m. ET start times
- No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech: ACCN (Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck)
- Old Dominion at No. 25 James Madison: ESPNU (Taylor Zarzour, Dustin Fox)
- Cincinnati at Oklahoma State: ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones)
- Washington State at Arizona State: P12N (Roxy Bernstein, Lincoln Kennedy)
10:30 p.m. ET start times
- No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona: ESPN (Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore)
- UNLV at Fresno State: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis)
- New Mexico at Nevada: CBSSN (John Sadak, Taylor McHargue)
11:59 p.m. ET start times
- San Jose State at Hawaii: Hawaii PPV, Team1 Sports
Other games you may want to watch include No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest, BYU at No. 7 Texas, No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville, No. 5 Washington at Stanford, No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky, No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin, Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona. The last one is totally worth staying up until the wee hours of the morning, or at least until Hawaii is done...
Make sure the fridge is stocked and you have got a comfy place to sit. You have games to watch.