College football schedule: What games are on today? Teams, TV Schedule for Week 1
Rejoice, college football fans! You have some Week 1 games to watch on Saturday, so get ready!
By John Buhler
Behold! College football is finally back in our lives, and we could not be more excited for Week 1!
It took way too damn long, but we thankfully, have some meaningful college football games to watch.
Although we did have Week 0 games last week, as well as a handful of games on Thursday and Friday night, god bless Saturday. Labor Day Weekend is synonymous with college football being back in our lives every weekend up until early December. For the next three months, you may lose friends and family who don't get that they don't get it, as the most important sport of all will have our attention.
So if you needed to figure out how to watch your favorite team play on Saturday, well, here you go!
College football schedule: Watch guide for Week 1 on Saturday, Sept. 2
Here is the Saturday portion of the Week 1 college football slate split up by the games' start times.
12:00 p.m. ET start times
- East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan (Peacock)
- Virginia vs. No. 12 Tennessee (Nashville) (ABC)
- Colorado at No. 17 TCU (FOX)
- Arkansas State at No. 20 Oklahoma (ESPN)
- Utah State at No. 25 Iowa (FS1)
- Ball State at Kentucky (SEC Network)
- Bowling Green at Liberty (CBSSN)
- Fresno State at Purdue (BTN)
- Louisiana Tech at SMU (ESPN U)
- Northern Illinois at Boston College (ACC Network)
- Long Island University at Ohio (ESPN+)
1:00 p.m. ET start times
- Western Carolina at Arkansas (ESPN+/SEC Network+)
- Robert Morris at Air Force
2:00 p.m. ET start times
- Mercer at No. 22 Ole Miss (ESPN+/SEC Network+)
- East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State (ESPN+)
- Northern Iowa at Iowa State (Big 12/ESPN+)
- Akron at Temple (ESPN+)
3:00 p.m. ET start times
- Portland State at No. 15 Oregon (Pac-12 Network)
3:30 p.m. ET start times
- No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana (CBS)
- Boise State at No. 10 Washington (ABC)
- Rice at No. 11 Texas (FOX)
- Tennessee State at No. 13 Notre Dame (NBC)
- Buffalo at No. 19 Wisconsin (FS1)
- UMass at Auburn (ESPN)
- Towson at Maryland (BTN)
- South Florida at Western Kentucky (CBSSN)
- Wofford at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)
- Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati (Big 12/ESPN+)
- Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
4:00 p.m. ET start times
- SE Louisiana at Mississippi State (SEC Network)
- California at North Texas (ESPN U)
- Colgate at Syracuse (ESPN+/ACC Network Extra)
- Bryant at UNLV
6:00 p.m. ET start times
- UT-Martin at No. 1 Georgia (ESPN+/SEC Network+)
- South Carolina State at Charlotte (ESPN+)
- Monmouth at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)
- The Citadel at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)
- Bucknell at James Madison (ESPN+)
- Albany at Marshall (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m. ET start times
- Nevada at No. 6 USC (Pac-12 Network)
- Maine at Florida International (ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET start times
- Southeast Missouri State at No. 16 Kansas State (Big 12/ESPN+)
- New Mexico at No. 23 Texas A&M (ESPN)
- Army at UL Monroe (NFL Network)
- Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt (ESPN+/SEC Network+)
- Washington State at Colorado State (CBSSN)
- Texas State at Baylor (Big 12/ESPN+)
- UTSA at Houston (FS1)
- Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State (Big 12/ESPN+)
- Bethune-Cookman at Memphis (ESPN+)
- Alcorn State at Southern Miss (ESPN+)
- Stephen F. Austin at Troy (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m. ET start times
- Middle Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama (SEC Network)
- West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State (NBC)
- No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte) (ABC)
- Toledo at Illinois (BTN)
- Texas Tech at Wyoming (CBS)
8:00 p.m. ET start times
- South Alabama at No. 24 Tulane (ESPN U)
- Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)
8:30 p.m. ET start times
- Northwestern State at Louisiana (ESPN+)
9:00 p.m. ET start times
- Western Illinois at New Mexico State (ESPN+)
- Incarnate Word at UTEP (ESPN+)
10:00 p.m. ET start times
- Northern Arizona at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)
10:15 p.m. ET start times
- Sam Houston at BYU (FS1)
10:30 p.m. ET start times
- Coastal Carolina at UCLA (ESPN)
- Idaho State at San Diego State (CBSSN)
While there are five ranked teams playing in the first window, the best team among them in No. 2 Michigan will be playing on ... Peacock. No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 15 Oregon will start play a little bit after that before the mid-afternoon window opens up. Get ready to get ready for CBS to be all about the Big Ten when No. 3 Ohio State takes on one of the worst teams in the Power Five in awful Indiana.
As if major members of the FanSided.com full-time staff needed to lose even more of our minds, No. 1 Georgia will be playing on ESPN+/SEC Network+ and No. 6 USC will be on the Pac-12 Network again. Why on god's green earth are they putting us through this ridiculous streaming nonsense in Week 1? This isn't the NBA or MLB; it is college football, so there is no reason to hate your consumer...
Heading into primetime, a few more ranked teams play. You may have to ESPN+ it with No. 16 Kansas State, but you better believe everyone and their brother will be tuning in to see the first chapter that is the No. 23 Texas A&M tire fire. ESPN will have that delightful broadcast for you. No. 4 Alabama is on the SEC Network, No. 7 Penn State is on NBC, No. 21 UNC on ABC and No. 24 Tulane on ESPN+.
The evening winds down after that with no ranked teams left, but go watch some Coastal vs. UCLA!