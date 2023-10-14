College football schedule: What games are on today? TV schedule, announcers for Week 7, Oct. 14
Here are all the college football games being played on Saturday, Oct. 14 to finish up Week 7.
By John Buhler
The college football world collides along the Banks of Lake Washington this weekend, as No. 7 Washington hosts No. 8 Oregon. This game could decide who could end up winning the Pac-12 one last time before the conference dissolves. Should either team get to at least 12-1 through Las Vegas, they could make a return trip to the College Football Playoff, 2014 for Oregon and 2016 for U-Dub.
While many notable teams are on their annual byes, we still have a pretty robust slate on tap for our enjoyment this Saturday. At roughly the halfway point, Week 7 should be a doozy. We may not get the same amount of upsets we saw from the weekend prior, but these are 18 to 23-year-olds for the most part trying the darnedest. Thus, anything and everything can happen on the college football gridiron.
Besides Oregon at Washington, we have three more ranked vs. ranked matchups on the schedule. No. 10 USC travels to South Bend to take on rival No. 21 Notre Dame. In a clash of ACC contenders, No. 12 North Carolina will host No. 25 Miami in the wake of Mario Cristobal's latest disaster. Lastly, we have one on tap in the Pac-12, as No. 15 Oregon State will host No. 18 UCLA over in Corvallis, baby!
With that in mind, here are the start times, TV channels and announcer pairings for the Week 7 slate.
College football schedule: Week 7 TV schedule, announcers
12:00 p.m. ET start times
- No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt: CBS (Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker)
- Indiana at No. 2 Michigan: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt)
- No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue: Peacock (Andrew Siciliano, Kyle Rudolph)
- Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III)
- Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill)
- Georgia Southern at James Madison: ESPN2 (John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman)
- Iowa State at Cincinnati: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner)
- Temple at North Texas: ESPNU (Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason)
- Michigan at Rutgers: BTN (Cory Provus, Matt Millen)
- Kent State at Eastern Michigan: CBSSN (Jason Knapp, Malik Zaire)
2:00 p.m. ET start times
- Navy at Charlotte: ESPN+ (Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue)
- Toledo at Ball State: ESPN+ (Jason Ross Jr., Tyoka Jackson
3:00 p.m. ET start times
- California at No. 16 Utah: Pac-12 (Roxy Bernstein, Lincoln Kennedy)
3:30 p.m. ET start times
- UMass at No. 6 Penn State: BTN (Mark Followill, Jake Butt)
- No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit)
- Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson)
- No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State: FS1 (Jeff Levering, Mark Helfrich)
- Illinois at Maryland: NBC (Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge)
- BYU at TCU: ESPN (Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler)
- Florida Atlantic at South Florida: ESPN2 (Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison)
- Florida at South Carolina: SECN (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb)
- Wake Forest at Virginia Tech: ACCN (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich)
- Troy at Army: CBSSN (Dave Ryan, Adam Breneman)
- Akron at Central Michigan: ESPN+ (Dan Gutowsky, Ryan Cavanaugh)
- Bowling Green at Buffalo: ESPN+ (Doug Sherman, Je'Rod Cherry)
- Miami (OH) at Western Michigan: ESPN+ (Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray)
4:00 p.m. ET start times
- Iowa at Wisconsin: FOX (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard)
- Ohio at Northern Illinois: ESPNU (Drew Carter, Dustin Fox)
5:00 p.m. ET start times
- UNLV at Nevada: KNSN (Reno), Silver State Sports (LV), MWC Digital
6:00 p.m. ET start times
- San Jose State at New Mexico: MWC Digital
6:30 p.m. ET start times
- No. 14 Louisville at Pittsburgh: CW (Tom Werme, Jason Bates)
7:00 p.m. ET start times
- Arizona at No. 19 Washington State: Pac-12 (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth)
- Auburn at No. 22 LSU: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer)
- Marshall at Georgia State: ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones)
- Kansas State at Texas Tech: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis)
- Wyoming at Air Force: CBSSN (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor)
- ULM at Texas State: ESPN+
7:30 p.m. ET start times
- No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame: NBC (Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett)
- No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy)
- Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky: SECN (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
8:00 p.m. ET start times
- No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State: FOX (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman)
- North Carolina State at No. 17 Duke: ACCN (Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck)
- UAB at UTSA: ESPNU (Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia)
9:45 p.m. ET start times
- Boise State at Colorado State: FS1 (Dan Hellie, Dirk Koetter)
10:30 p.m. ET start times
- Montana at Idaho: ESPN2 (Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin)
11:00 p.m. ET start times
- San Diego State at Hawaii: CBSSN (Jordan Kent, Randy Cross)
So if were to do this thing right and watch just one game at a time in each of the four windows, I have got you covered, homes. I think Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama is the best game in the first window, as Sam Pittman is starting to feel the heat as the pit master, while Nick Saban continues to never say die leading his dying college football dynasty. You can also watch No. 1 Georgia obliterate Vanderbilt, too.
In the mid-afternoon, this is pretty straightforward. Just go to ABC and watch the border war unfold between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington. Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee could get weird, as could No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State. At night, you are probably going to watch to watch No. 10 USC take on No. 21 Notre Dame. The loser will be in such rough shape if we are being totally honest.
Then for the nightcap, you may want to watch some Boise State at Colorado State, if you are a sicko...