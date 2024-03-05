3 things we love and 2 things we hate from Andy Staples' proposed CFB super league
Andy Staples' proposed college football super league got a lot of things right, and so much wrong.
By John Buhler
We hate that we are going back to football defined by arbitrary divisions
While I understand that this is an inevitability in some capacities, can we please see what Power Four football looks like in a world without divisions first? Although the ACC and Pac-12 did away with theirs recently, as well as the Big 12 having not had them since the last wave of conference realignment, we have not been able to experience Big Ten and SEC football without divisions over multiple olympiads.
In terms of scheduling, I understand the point behind it, but the idea of geography being a driving force behind it is so yesteryear. In time, one of these teams in one of these eight six-team divisions is going to hate being part of theirs. We saw the ACC Atlantic be better than the Coastal, the Big Ten East be better than the West, and the SEC West be better than the East. Why do this all over again?
What we have to remember is that the only reason why divisions exist in the first place is some arbitrary rule that you needed to have two divisions of six in a 12-team league to allow for the creation of a conference championship game. Bob Bowlsby fought that tooth and nail to allow a 10-team Big 12 to host a championship game in Arlington. Since then, all divisions have been useless.
There are ways to create competitive balance, but that is not what super leagues are even about!