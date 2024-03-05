3 things we love and 2 things we hate from Andy Staples' proposed CFB super league
Andy Staples' proposed college football super league got a lot of things right, and so much wrong.
By John Buhler
We love that one of Andy Staples' divisions is actually called Moonshine
On the topic of divisions, man, I love the fact that one of them is called Moonshine. This six-team division that encompasses the "southwestern" part of the Appalachian Mountains could be a ton of fun. Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee have rich histories in the SEC. Adding Virginia Tech and West Virginia to the mix could create fireworks of epic proportions. RIP to your burning couches...
If these six teams played for a trophy to be handed out at the end of the season, then by all means.
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Auburn Tigers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Virginia Tech Hokies
To be fair, if this division were to be called anything else, it would have done nothing for me. Truth be told, this is the only reason why I would tolerate having divisions in a college football super league. There are no divisions in the English Premier League, which is supposed to be the inspiration for this sort of nonsense. But if we have a college football division called Moonshine, you have my attention.
While the concept of Leaders and Legends in the Big Ten did nothing for me, or for any of you, which is why the Big Ten got rid of it, the implementation of the Atlantic and the Coastal in the ACC kind of sustained me. It Pittsburgh near a coast? How close to the Atlantic is Louisville, Kentucky really? Regardless, the sickos living inside of every single one of us would love a division called Moonshine.
If for sponsorship reasons it has to be called Moon Pie, I would take that as a nice consolation prize.