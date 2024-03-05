3 things we love and 2 things we hate from Andy Staples' proposed CFB super league
Andy Staples' proposed college football super league got a lot of things right, and so much wrong.
By John Buhler
We love Andy Staples having the stones to come up with something new
For as critical as I may have been about Staples' valiant attempt to construct what a 48-team super league would look like essentially two-conference college football, I respect the attempt. Nobody has all the answers in this, but I applaud those who are willing to stick their neck out there by trying to do something different. Admittedly, there are good bones to this, but this needs way more refinement.
What I think is important to understand is college football isn't your mom and pop's college football anymore. This is big business. Nobody makes more money pushing this product than does SEC (ESPN) and the Big Ten (FOX). What needs to happen is for the ACC and Big 12 to stay alive, and for the likes of CBS, NBC and possibly streaming services to get involved. The more ideas, the better.
Ultimately, we want to see more good games, and a super league helps get us there. Of course, there are natural pitfalls that come from such a construct, but Staples taking the time to at least put a half-baked thought into words, with a visual to look at nonetheless, I kind of dig it, man. While I may still need a ton of convincing to think a super league could work, at least I have something to work with...
Along with the attempt, I love Notre Dame in the Big Ten and everything Moonshine. Thank you, Andy!