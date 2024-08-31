College football Twitter wants Lee Corso to retire
Lee Corso is a living college football legend. He's entertained generations of fans every fall Saturday morning on College GameDay since 1987. He's universally beloved.
He's also pushing 90.
Time catches up to everyone and Corso has had his share of challenges on that front. Maintaining his role on GameDay at that age would be tough even if he hadn't had a debilitating stroke in 2009.
Corso's age showed itself during his first appearance of the season with GameDay in College Station ahead of the Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M showdown.
So now, college football fans are torn. Everyone loves Lee Corso. But that's exactly why some want to let him go.
College football Twitter thinks it's time for Lee Corso to retire
The concern over Corso comes from the heart (for most people). It's tough to see beloved figures age. It's hard to be reminded that they're not in their prime.
But it's important to remember that Corso is only there on that GameDay set because he chooses to be. If he was ready to call it a day, he'd do that.
So long as Corso wants to be a part of the show, and Kirk Herbstreit is there to help him, I can't imagine ESPN trying to push him out. He's too much of a legend. He gets to decide when it's time.
How old is Lee Corso and how long has he been on GameDay?
Corso turned 89 on Aug. 7. He was born in 1935 in Cicero, IL and has obviously lived a long and full life.
After playing for Florida State in college, Corso turned to coaching in 1958. He worked his way up to a head coaching gig with. Louisville and then Indiana. He last coached in 1985 with the USFL's Orlando Renegades.
In 1987, he made his College GameDay debut. It was clear from the get-go that he'd found his calling. GameDay literally wouldn't be what it is today with him and his iconic headgear picks, which started in 1996.