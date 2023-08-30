Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 1
The Red Flags are already waving for these five college football teams in Week 1 of the 2023 season as they're firmly being put on upset alert.
1. LSU Tigers
Opponents: Florida State | Time: Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) | Spread: LSU -2.5
The No. 5 LSU Tigers are set for a rematch of last year's season opener, traveling to Camping World Stadium in Orlando for a date with another Top 10 preseason team, the No. 8-ranked Florida State Seminoles.
After winning the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge, LSU returns the bulk of its starters from last season, not the least of which are quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers to lead the offense and Harold Perkins Jr. as the headliner on defense. And this team figures to be in the mix to win the SEC west again -- hence their No. 5 ranking.
While that all may be true, I'm extremely high on a Florida State team that not only beat the Tigers to begin last season but actually got better as the year went on. More importantly, the Seminoles return quite literally every player of note from last year's team while also making high-profile additions like wide receiver Keon Coleman in the transfer portal.
Despite what the rankings and the lines say about these two teams, I simply have more faith in the overall experience and trajectory of Florida State and in quarterback Jordan Travis over Daniels to make plays in this game. I'm picking the Seminoles outright in this one, so it's pretty easy to make the call to have LSU on upset alert to begin the season in this matchup.