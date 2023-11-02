Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 10
- Two Pac-12 teams in tough road spots could be in trouble
- Could two rivals both get upset in the same week?
- Alabama faces its biggest test since the loss to Texas
2. Oklahoma Sooners
Opponent: at 22 Oklahoma State | Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) | Spread: OU -5.5
Not to overreact to just one game for the Oklahoma Sooners, but it feels like we might've already seen the best game this team had to offer when they got the win at Red River. Because since the bye and that win, there's been some issues for Brent Venables' group that are hard to ignore.
In the two games since, the Sooners have gotten into a dogfight with Big 12-winless UCF and then got upset by Kansas last week. The defense, shockingly against the run game, has taken a big step back since the Texas game, and so too has the offense while the familiar issue of being unable to establish the run has been a problem too.
Now they have to go to Stillwater for the final Bedlam game for some time with the forthcoming conference realignment. And they are catching Oklahoma State on the massive upswing right now after an inauspicious start.
After rotating QBs early in the season, the Cowboys have settled on Alan Bowman, who has brought stability to this offense. More importantly, though, they have since begun relying heavily and successfully on running back Ollie Gordon III to carry the offense and he's been out of this world.
When you look at how Oklahoma has struggled recently against the run, that's an issue when facing this Oklahoma State O-line and Gordon. Furthermore, that could take OU's offense out of rhythm and create some real problems for them. And more than all of that, you know Mike Gundy wants nothing more than to send the Sooners packing for the SEC with a Bedlam loss.
It might just happen the way things are shapiing up, too.