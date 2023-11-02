Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 10
- Two Pac-12 teams in tough road spots could be in trouble
- Could two rivals both get upset in the same week?
- Alabama faces its biggest test since the loss to Texas
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
Opponent: 14 LSU | Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 7:45 p.m. ET (CBS) | Spread: ALA -3.0
When you start to look at the way the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide match up with one another, it becomes pretty clear that, on paper, Alabama should be able to win this game.
For as explosive and dynamic as LSU has been this season, Alabama sneakily has been one of the most explosive passing offenses in the country. Jalen Milroe has found his niche as arguably the best deep-ball passer in college football and that has been the team's honey-hole. Yes, they still struggle down-to-down, but they've been scoring with their big plays, which is great when you have a top-tier defense to complement that.
On the flip side, LSU has struggled mightily this season when it comes to limiting explosive plays in the passing game. Thus, it's easy to make the argument that Milroe's passing ability could directly be a negtaive script for the Tigers in this game.
And yet, I'm taking LSU.
The biggest reason is that I'm not entirely sure that hitting a handful of big plays against LSU is enough to keep up with the Tigers. Make no mistake, I don't foresee Brian Kelly's defense having a ton of success, though they may be able to get some pressure after Milroe, which could help. The bigger factor, though, is that I don't think Alabama or anyone's defense can stop Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Logan Diggs and the best offense in the country.
LSU wants this game to get into a shootout because they have the better, more consistent offense. And I think they're capable of turning any game into that. Most importantly, though, I don't see the Crimson Tide having enough explosive plays, and surely not enough singles and doubles to sustain drives, to keep up with then. So, for the second straight year, Daniels and LSU will end Alabama's College Football Playoff dream.