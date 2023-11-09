Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 11
- Letdown spots loom in the Pac-12 and Big 12
- Iowa's offense always has the Hawkeyes in danger
- Georgia and Michigan face their biggest tests to date
3. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Opponent: at UCF | Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) | Spread: OKST -2.5
Talk about a team that is absolutely surging at the right time, the Oklahoma State Cowboys have been rolling in a major way of late. Their latest feat was toppling rival Oklahoma in what could be the final Bedlam game for some time. That has vaulted Mike Gundy's Pokes all the way up to No. 15 in the latest CFP rankings as they are now the favorites to play Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game.
To get to Arlington, however, the Cowboys will have to finish off the remainder of their schedule. Perhaps the toughest spot to do that could be this week as they have to go on the road to the Bounce House in Orlando for a date with Gus Malzahn's UCF Knights.
Matchup-wise, you would think this could be a good spot for the Cowboys, even on the road. UCF has almost no passing game to speak of with John Rhys Plumlee at quarterback and Oklahoma State's defense has been better against the run than the pass this season. On the other side of the ball, the UCF run defense has been abysmal, which could mean a big day for Ollie Gordon III.
Having said all of that, however, this is a massive letdown spot after the win over Oklahoma last week for the Pokes. On top of that, Malzahn's offense isn't a traditional run game and can be extremely difficult to defend. In that situation, Gundy's team could find itself in a ground-based shootout, and that's where things could get a bit tricky and an upset could be live to happen in Orlando.