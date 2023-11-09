Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 11
- Letdown spots loom in the Pac-12 and Big 12
- Iowa's offense always has the Hawkeyes in danger
- Georgia and Michigan face their biggest tests to date
1. Michigan Wolverines
Opponent: at 10 Penn State | Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, Noon ET (FOX) | Spread: MICH -4.5
Lost in all of the hullabaloo surrounding the Michigan sign-stealing is just how dominant the Wolverines have been this season. There is, however, quite a good reason for why Jim Harbaugh's team has beaten the brakes off of every opponent they've seen this season -- they've played one of the weakest schedules among Power 5 teams to this point.
That all changes starting on Saturday in Week 11, though, as Michigan begins the toughest three-game finish for any team in college football by going to Happy Valley to face No. 10 Penn State.
Make no mistake, this is the best team that the Wolverines will have seen in 2023. However, Penn State hasn't played a murderer's row of opponents either -- and got worked by Ohio State earlier in the regular season.
Most expect Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions to perform much better in this contest than they did in that one. And with the lack of competition that Michigan has seen, one has to wonder how they'll respond if they do get hit in the mouth at all in this matchup. That's the impetus for a potential upset at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
My core belief is ultimately that Penn State is just on a lower tier than Michigan and Ohio State, which we'll see play out on the field. With that being said, this is another matchup where, situationally, the Wolverines are in a world where some potential trouble could pop up and bite them.