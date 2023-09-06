Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 2
- Could the Portal King take a G5 loss?
- Will Colorado's magic run out quickly?
- Alabama will be truly tested, but is Texas back?
3. Texas A&M Aggies
Opponent: at Miami (FL) | Time: Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) | Spread: TA&M -4.5
So far, so good for the Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino pairing on offense at Texas A&M. Of course, that was against a New Mexico team expected to be one of the worst in the Mountain West this season. Even still, those were the games that the Aggies would worry people in recent years, so it's at least a positive sign.
But this week will be the actual test. I'm not going to lie to you and say that Tyler Van Dyke and the Miami offense were anything special in their Week 1 win over Miami (OH) in the Confusion Bowl. However, the defense looked every bit as dominant as their talent says they could be and as that unit should be against a Group of 5 opponent like the Redhawks.
We know that Texas A&M is anything but short on talent. Fisher and his staff have recruited at an absurdly good level for College Station. The problem has been the results on the field not matching that -- especially in some of the big-ish games that they should and need to win. This game would qualify as that.
All told, I probably have more faith in Texas A&M's talent than I do Miami's. But when you have two programs that have consistently left too much to be desired in recent years, it's anyone's guess. Because of that, you have to put the Aggies on upset alert. Anything could happen in this game and it would not be that much of a surprise.