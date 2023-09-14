Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 3
- Could UNC find itself in trouble again?
- Two SEC teams caught in bad spots
- Ohio State could shock the world in the wrong way
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Opponent: Western Kentucky | Time: Saturday, Sept. 16, 4:00 p.m. ET (FOX) | Spread: OSU -29.5
Is Ohio State going to lose to Western Kentucky? Most likely not. Is there any reason that the Buckeyes should be north of four-touchdown favorites in this game? No shot!
Kyle McCord and the OSU offense have not been anything special to this point. Frankly, they looked awful in Week 1 beating Indiana and were fine but still inconsistent at best against Youngstown State last week. The one thing that Buckeyes fans have hung their hats on, though, has been that the defense has looked quite formidable to this point -- but again, that was against Indiana and Youngstown State.
Western Kentucky may not have the talent level of Ohio State, but this offense can hum. Quarterback Austin Reed led college football in passing last season and returned his leading receiver. On top of that, the Hilltoppers have consistently shown the ability to put up points before Reed and certainly with Reed.
That should allow this WKU team to at least get some action on the scoreboard. More importantly, it could put pressure on McCord and an offense it's still impossible to trust to consistently answer, which they've shown no real signs of being able to do. And if that weren't enough, it's a look-ahead spot for the Buckeyes with the Notre Dame matchup looming next week.
Again, a full-blown upset might be too tall of a task for the Hilltoppers given the talent discrepancy. But they very much have all the makings of a team that should be able to keep this game much closer than it should be given what we expect always from Ohio State.