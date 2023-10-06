Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 6
- Could Ohio State actually be in trouble?
- Georgia could have its back against the wall yet again
- Does Jimbo finally get his win against Saban and Alabama?
3. Georgia Bulldogs
Opponent: 20 Kentucky | Time: Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) | Spread: UGA -14.5
In two SEC games now in the 2023 season, the back-to-back defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have found themselves with their backs against the wall. The first instance was trailing against South Carolina in Athens, but then, as mentioned, the Dawgs were fighting for their lives on the road at Auburn last weekend. They survived and are still the No. 1 team in the rankings. But the feelings of invincibility or fading.
Now, enter Mark Stoops's Kentucky Wildcats. Off to a 5-0 start on the year, this team just welcomed Florida to Lexington and pushed their face into the white dog crap like Brennan and Dale taking the shortest way home.
What was fascinating about that game, however, was that there was good reason to be dubious of Kentucky prior to that win. They couldn't pull away from Eastern Kentucky, Vanderbilt scored on them quite consistently, and the Devin Leary arrival at quarterback hadn't yielded a quality passing offense. That last part is still true as Ray Davis propelled the offense on the groung last week, but the UF win makes this trip to Athens much trickier looking than it previously was.
Though Leary and the Kentucky passing offense will have to elevate their play to beat Georgia, the Bulldogs have not been the defensive force, particularly up front, that they have been in their title reigns. If the Wildcats can again exploit that and cause issues for a still-developing Carson Beck, the Dawgs could once again find themselves in trouble.
Given that the spread is over two touchdowns -- even if only slightly -- oddsmakers believe that Georgia has figured some things out. I tend to agree, but with Kentucky seemingly doing the same, Kirby Smart's team could very well get upset on Saturday if they don't take a step forward and start sluggishly once again.