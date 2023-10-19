Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 8
- Iowa's hapless offense can catch them any given week
- Third Saturday in October shenanigans forecasted for Tuscaloosa
- Ohio State gets a visit from another Big Ten CFP contender
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
Opponent: 17 Tennessee | Time: Saturday, Oct. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS) | Spread: ALA -8.5
Who could forget the absolute scenes in Knoxville last year when Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee Volunteers knocked off Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide? It was one of the signature moments of the 2022 season and a statement from Josh Heupel that the Vols were/are back.
Unfortunately, this year's iteration of Tennessee is nothing akin to what we saw last year. The offense has taken a decisive step back with Joe Milton replacing Hooker at quarterback. However, there are two bits of good news for UT. First, the defense has helped to pick up the slack by showing marked improvement from last season. For the Third Saturday in October, though, it's also worth noting that Bama is also a lesser version of itself than a year ago.
In stark contrast to last season, the defenses will be the best units on the field for both teams. This won't be a shoot-it-out type of game where a Jalin Hyatt stand-in comes up with five touchdown receptions. In fact, it might not be a stretch to say that five touchdowns could be the total scored for this entire game between both teams.
Milton's downfield passing has been an issue, but Tennessee has shown the ability to run the ball, even against great run defenses like last week against A&M, behind a stout line. Moreover, the defense has been stout, which could cause an inconsistent but undeniably explosive Jalen Milroe-led offense some problems, and perhaps some turnovers.
There's a reason that Alabama is favored in this matchup, without question. However, if this game ends up as a slugfest dominated by defenses, that paves the way for an outcome that could be decided by one play or one big drive. I have just as much faith in Tennessee to find that deciding factor as Alabama, which means an upset is very much in play.