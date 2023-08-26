College Football Week 0 picks, predictions: Notre Dame, USC should roll
- Will Notre Dame cruise past Navy in Ireland?
- How big is USC going to crush San Jose State?
- Sickos Matchup of the Year in Week 0?
College football is here. Sure, it's just Week 0, a time of year where some outsiders like to criticize fans for getting excited -- but forget those people. The most beautiful sport in the world has returned, and it's even going international!
There are only seven games on the Week 0 college football schedule, but we are treated to some interesting matchups. The kickoff game is among them as the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play rival Navy in Dublin, Ireland. That should be a great contest, but we also get No. 6 USC in action along with a pesky Vanderbilt team, two Conference USA matchups to begin the year, and a battle of Group of 5 giants between Ohio and San Diego State.
But we're here to make some Week 0 college football picks and predictions for every game. These are just straight-up picks without the spread involved (though there will be score predictions). So, let's run through the Week 0 schedule chronologically and make a pick for every game.
College football picks and predictions for every Week 0 game
Navy vs. 13 Notre Dame pick and prediction
Notre Dame should win this game handily, but I'm not picking them to blow out the Midshipmen. With offensive changes, even if Sam Hartman is an upgrade, and a new offense under Brian Newberry at Navy -- combined with both teams traveling across the Atlantic Ocean, this one should be relatively mundane.
UTEP vs. Jacksonville State pick and prediction
We've seen in recent years that teams making the FCS-to-FBS jump are far more prepared than they traditionally have been. Now Rich Rodriguez brings Zion Webb and a potent Jacksonville State offense to CUSA and, though I expect both teams to have limited overall success pounding the run game, the Gamecocks will pick up their first FBS win.
UMass vs. New Mexico State pick and prediction
We shouldn't expect the 23-13 snore-fest we saw last year between these two teams. UMass is still one of the worst FBS teams in the country, but their talent is notably improved. Still, Jerry Kill's Aggies have an emerging playmaker in Diego Pavia and they will control the trenches, leading to a decisive victory.
Ohio vs. San Diego State pick and prediction
If this game were later in the season, I'd probably take Ohio behind arguably the best Group of 5 quarterback, Kurtis Rourke. But this is his first game back since an ACL tear in November of last season. I think that could be a problem, especially against Brian Dutcher's stout, hard-nosed defensive mindset on the road.
Hawai'i vs. Vanderbilt pick and prediction
Vanderbilt mollywhopped Hawai'i on the island last year. Now the Warriors come across the entire country to renovated stadium in Nashville. Vandy would be a bowl team if they didn't play in the SEC and Hawai'i is, well, decisively still rebuilding. AJ Swann and Clark Lea's team should roll quite comfortably to 1-0.
San Jose State vs. 6 USC pick and prediction
Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans are going to demolish the Spartans -- I just don't think it happens over fourth quarters. In the Stacking the Box Week 0 preview this week, I took USC on the first half spread. I believe they come out and jump all over San Jose State, but then hit cruise control to get out of dodge healthy.
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech pick and prediction
Buckle your seatbelts for this one. We're looking at two high-powered offenses that are backed by aggressive coaching against defenses that I'm wholly unsure of. We saw a double-OT thriller between these CUSA foes last season but Louisiana Tech has more continuity and weapons, especially with Hank Bachmeier now in at quarterback.
