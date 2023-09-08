College football Week 2 viewing guide: TV Schedule, times, best games
Saddle up for Week 2 of the 2023 college football season.
By Drew Koch
Week 1 of the 2023 college football season is in the books. But Week 2 promises to be just as fun. Get ready for some heavy hitting and high scoring as some of the top programs in college football square off in Week 2.
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes pulled off a shocker in Week 1 taking down last year's National Championship runner-up TCU. Will Coach Prime have his team ready for their home opener this week in Boulder?
And how will Dabo Sweeney and the Clemson Tigers bounce back after a humiliating loss to Duke on Monday night in Durham? Let's check out your complete viewing guide to Week 2 of the 2023 college football season.
Coach Prime and the No. 22-ranked Colorado Buffaloes get things started at noon against head coach Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. But Colorado is not the only Top 25 team in action at 12 PM ET on Saturday.
Week 2 Matchup
Time/ TV
1 UGA vs. Ball State
12 PM (SECN)
5 OSU vs. Youngstown St.
12 PM (B1G 10 Network)
7 Penn St. vs. Delaware
12 PM (Peacock)
10 Notre Dame vs. NC St.
12 PM (ABC)
12 Utah vs. Baylor
12 PM (ESPN)
22 Colorado vs. Nebraska
12 PM (FOX)
The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host Ball State and the Ohio State University welcome Youngstown State to the Horseshoe. Seventh-ranked Penn State takes on Delaware, and No. 10 Notre Dame gets their first major test of the season with a trip to Raleigh to play the Wolf Pack of NC State.
The second-round of college football action features some more Top 25-ranked teams. Clemson tries to redeem themselves with a visit from Charleston Southern. Can Dabo's guys get their mojo back?
Week 2 Matchup
Time/ TV
2 Michigan vs. UNLV
3:30 PM (CBS)
20 Ole Miss vs. 24 Tulane
3:30 PM (ESPN2)
23 Texas A&M vs. Miami
3:30 PM (ABC)
25 Clemson vs. Charleston Southern
2:15 PM (ACCN)
Michigan, who'll be without head coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday, will host UNLV at the Big House. A battle of Top 25 teams takes place in New Orleans when Tulane takes on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Fellow SEC program Texas A&M heads on the road as well to take on the Miami Hurricanes.
But the game that everybody is waiting for takes place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama just as the sun begins to set. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide welcome the Texas Longhorns to Bryant-Denny Stadium as two top programs collide. The Longhorns will be looking to avenge last year's one-point loss to the Tide in Austin.
Week 2 Matchup
Time/ TV
3 Alabama vs. 11 Texas
7:00 PM (ESPN)
6 USC vs. Stanford
10:30 PM (FOX)
13 Oregon vs. Texas Tech
7:00 PM (FOX)
No. 13 Oregon will have a tough test on the road in Lubbock, as the Texas Tech Red Raiders will look to improve their record to 1-1. The Trojans of USC will wrap up the action on Saturday when they host Stanford.